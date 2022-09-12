ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme Dedicated Graphics Card Leaked Illustrated Huge 4-Slot Coolers

Next-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme graphics cards from ZOTAC leaked It features a huge four-hole heatsink with a futuristic design.

ZOTAC’s GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Highly Dedicated Graphics Card with 4-Slot Cooling Solution Leaked

It looks like the graphics cards came out of a graphics factory and it looks like the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme is going to be just as big as ever. The card features at least four large slots and features a custom PCB design with a single PCIe Gen 5.0 (12VPWHR) plug required for its operation. We can’t provide further details but the cooler cover extends beyond the PCB which means that NVIDIA is once again using a compressed PCB layout for its main graphics cards.

In the image above, you can see that the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 was announced with some well-known features as Icestorm but in the new 3.0 iteration where the 2.0 iteration was used in older RTX 30 series cards. The card also comes with the latest Spectra 2.0 RGB lighting suite, Firestorm utility support, dual BIOS design, and 0dB freeze fan technology.

“Expected” NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Specifications

nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 It will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is just insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a reductive design, it might have slightly fewer L2 and ROP. Clock speeds haven’t been confirmed yet, but given that the TSMC 4N process is in use, we’d expect clocks in the 2.0-3.0GHz range.

As for the memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to feature 24GB GDDR6X which will be clocked at 21Gbps via the 384-bit bus interface. This will save up to 1 TB/sec of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the current RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means the TGP could end up being lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector that delivers up to 600 watts of power. Chances are we might get custom 500W+ builds as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be among the first graphics cards along with the RTX 4090 to be released for gamers. So far, the RTX 4090 is expected to be released on October 22, but its reveal is Expected at NVIDIA’s GTC keynote later this month. All vendors are making their own GeForce RTX 4090 builds and we’ve also seen several Gigabyte models already leaked and listed, here.

