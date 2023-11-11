Iran has asked Muslim countries to arm the Palestinians if attacks on Gaza continue

Update on the situation – Iran’s president asked them to label the IDF a “terrorist organization.”

The war between Israel and Hamas, sparked by a bloody October 7 attack on Israeli soil, entered its 36th day on Saturday. On October 27, the Israeli army began a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, home to 2.4 million Palestinians. Le Figaro Takes a conflict situation.

Iran asks Muslim countries “E‘Arm the Palestinians’

In his address to Arab and Muslim leaders gathered in the Saudi capital, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told Muslim nations “Arm the Palestinians“if”The attacks continued» In Gaza. Ibrahim Raisi called on Muslim countries to describe the Israeli army as such.terrorist organization» Because of its armed action in the Gaza Strip.

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi will attend a joint summit with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia this Saturday. It will be his first visit to the kingdom since the restoration of relations between the two countries was announced in March.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian described the war between Israel and Hamas as extending to Gaza.become inevitable“.

Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz (right) greets Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi upon his arrival in Riyadh. Manual / AFP



asks the Hezbollah leader Islamic and Arab worldAddress “consolidated” to the United States

Hassan Nasrallah delivered his second speech this Saturday since the Gaza war began.Martyrs’ Day“. The leader of the Lebanese Shia Hezbollah party was eagerly awaited by his supporters. Suspense surrounded his open declaration of war against Israel. During his speech, he did not go to this extreme.

According to the translation Orient by dayHe asked the meeting of 57 Arab and Islamic countries in Riyadh to take a unified stand.I ask the Americans to put an end to this attack (against Gaza) and these crimes.» He also asked these countries to open up.A paragraph“so”Help can be provided» and the wounded were evacuated.

According to Hassan Nasrallah, world opinion “Turning in favor of the Palestinians” because “The world can’t take it anymore» To see civilians targeted by bombings.

First Israeli attack on Lebanese lands

An Israeli strike on Saturday targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon, 45 km north of the common border. State media said it was the first deep strike on Lebanese territory since the start of the war. No casualties were reported in the drone strike.A van in the orchard was targeted and attacked», the official agency ANI mentioned.

Daily firefights between Hezbollah and Israel have generally been limited to the border area between the two countries since October 7. The raid comes hours before Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s speech scheduled for 2pm.

Russia is practicing “disinformation,” according to Microsoft boss

Russia implementsWrong information» Political tensions in the Near and Middle East, a region destabilized by the conflict between Hamas and Israel, Microsoft CEO Brad Smith said Saturday during the Paris Peace Forum.

“Using AI, we can spot these different false campaigns“, said Brad Smith. “We are very good at identifying Russian propaganda, such as those trying to tell people not to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Or, today, when looking at Russian disinformation in the Middle East“, he explained.

Faced with the spread of this type of false content, “There is nothing we can do», answers Brad Smith. “You can delete the contents. You can re-tag them and say: You can read this but you need to know that someone has changed it. There is no social consensus on what companies should do“, lamented the head of Microsoft.

Macron urges Israel to “stop” bombings killing civilians in Gaza

In an interview broadcast by the BBC on Friday evening, President Emmanuel Macron said “urged Israel to stop» Bombings kill civilians in Gaza. “We share (Israel’s) pain. And we share their desire to eradicate terrorism“. However “Indeed, civilians are being bombed today. These children, these women, these old people are being bombed and killed.. No “no fair” And “There is no legitimacy to that. So we ask Israel to stop.He insisted.

Hospital alert

Many displaced people have taken shelter at al-Shifa hospital, while fighting between Israeli troops and members of Hamas has intensified near the facility in Gaza City.

On Saturday, Gaza Health Minister Mai al-Qaila — whose ministry in the Hamas-controlled West Bank — announced the suspension of operations due to a power outage caused by the same al-Shifa hospital blast. This was reported by the Israeli NGO Doctors for Human Rights “Two premature babies (died)” After the neonatal intensive care unit was forced to stop due to lack of electricity. is also “The lives of 37 other premature babies are in real danger” Of this service, the NGO warns.

On Friday, the Jewish state denied Friday’s Al-Shifa hospital bombing. It is a “A missile fired by terrorist organizations into the Gaza Strip has failed [qui] Attacked Al-Shifa Hospital”State of Hebrew said.

Calls for restraint are growing in the face of intensifying fighting around hospitals in Gaza. 20 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are non-functional. Health System in Gaza”Kneel down», warned the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday.

balance sheets

The Hamas Health Ministry has announced that 11,078 people, including 4,506 children, have been killed in Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

Israel has lowered the death toll from a Hamas offensive on its border that began Oct. 7 to 1,200 from 1,400, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday.

The Israeli army has said that 37 soldiers have been killed since the ground offensive began.