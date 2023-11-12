LIVE – Gaza: WHO says 20 of 36 hospitals “out of service”.

“The France our Jewish fellow citizens fear is not the France,” wrote Justice Emmanuel Macron in a letter to the French.
Published in a letter to the French Parisian Ahead of a “great civic rally” against anti-Semitism in Paris this Saturday, November 11, Emmanuel Macron condemned the rise of anti-Semitism in France following the October 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel.
He criticized the “unbearable resurgence of uncontrolled anti-Semitism”, while more than 1,100 acts of anti-Semitism have been recorded on French territory since October 7.
“A France that our Jewish fellow citizens fear is not a France. A France that French people fear because of their religion or their origin is not a France,” the head of state insists.
Israeli jets hit Syria after shelling the annexed Golan
The Israeli military announced on Sunday that Israeli warplanes had fired from the territory into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights after striking “terrorist infrastructure” in Syria.
“Recently, in response to the attack on the Golan Heights yesterday (Saturday), warplanes struck terrorist infrastructure in Syria,” the military said in a short statement.
On Saturday, he pointed out that two missiles fired from Syria landed in uninhabited areas of the Golan and rocket warning sirens sounded in the area.
Israel captured part of the Golan from Syria during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, and annexed the area in 1981. This link is not recognized by the UN.
20 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals ‘out of service’
On Sunday, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israeli soil, leaving 20 of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip “out of service” (OSHA), according to the UN’s Office of Humanitarian Affairs.
The World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed alarm early Sunday morning over the “loss of contact” with his interlocutors at al-Sifa hospital in Gaza City, which has been subject to “repeated attacks.”
The Israeli army said it was helping to evacuate the children from al-Sifa hospital
The Israeli army said on Saturday it was helping to evacuate children from the largest hospital in Gaza City, around which soldiers and Palestinian militants are fighting.
“The staff of Al-Sifa Hospital requested help to transport the children from the pediatric ward to a safer hospital tomorrow. We will provide the necessary assistance,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said during a press conference, without specifying the number of children affected. .
Earlier today, Physicians for Israeli Human Rights—an Israeli NGO had informed “Two premature babies (died)” after intensive care for newborns was forced to stop due to lack of electricity at the hospital.
The Israeli army has denied targeting al-Sifa hospital
The Israeli army on Saturday denied targeting al-Sifa hospital. “For the past few hours, false information has been spread that we are encircling and attacking al-Sifa hospital,” Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.
“Hamas is lying about what’s happening in the hospitals,” said Daniel Hagari.
“Yesterday he quickly blamed us for the attack on al-Shifa hospital. We checked our systems and found that it was a crude rocket belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip,” the official added.
MSF reports “incessant shelling” of hospitals in Gaza City
Many international organizations are concerned about the fate of hospitals in Gaza. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported “incessant shelling” of hospitals in Gaza City over the past 24 hours. Al-Sifa Hospital, the largest in the region, “was hit several times, including the maternity ward”.
“Two premature babies died because the incubator did not work and there was no electricity,” Dr Mohamed Obeid, an MSF surgeon in the neonatal unit, said in a message broadcast by the NGO on social media.
There are about 40 premature babies in his unit, including 17 in intensive care, he said.
