LIVE – Gaza: WHO says 20 of 36 hospitals “out of service”.

Published in a letter to the French Parisian Ahead of a “great civic rally” against anti-Semitism in Paris this Saturday, November 11, Emmanuel Macron condemned the rise of anti-Semitism in France following the October 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel.

He criticized the “unbearable resurgence of uncontrolled anti-Semitism”, while more than 1,100 acts of anti-Semitism have been recorded on French territory since October 7.

“A France that our Jewish fellow citizens fear is not a France. A France that French people fear because of their religion or their origin is not a France,” the head of state insists.