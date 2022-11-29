US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his NATO delegation met in Bucharest

Cover Image: Patrick Semansky / AB
- The US is expected to announce “significant” financial aid to Ukraine on Tuesday. On the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting in Romania, senior US officials announced on Monday that they will help deal with damage to these energy infrastructures by Russia. This help “To be substantial, it’s not over”A senior official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
- Washington says Moscow has not justified its postponement of the Cairo nuclear disarmament meetingPostponed indefinitely. “We have not received a real response from the Russians explaining why they postponed it.”White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. Washington had said it hoped for a meeting in November “creative”Despite the conflict in Ukraine, in order “reduce risk”.
- Two Ukrainian companies presented by Opera World. Two Ukrainian companies were rewarded “For their courage and resistance” At the International Opera Awards in Madrid on Monday evening, they faced the war in their country.
- Macron is in the United States, where he wants to push ahead with Biden in Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron is in Washington on his second state visit, where he hopes to use the opportunity to make his diplomatic case for the war in Ukraine.
- In southern Ukraine, Mykolaiv suffered a new attack on its water supply baseIts mayor Oleksandr Senkevich announced on Monday telegram.
- The EU will allow it to avoid sanctions adopted against Russia. European governments accepted “unanimously” Decision to consider “crime” Violation of European sanctions, specified contacted Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
- kyiv reported that Russian warships were spotted in the Black Sea, Sea of Azov and Mediterranean Sea.. According to the Ukrainian Navy, eleven warships, including a missile cruiser, are preparing themselves for future attacks. The Ukrainian president had already warned against new Russian bombings.
