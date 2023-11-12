Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the United States to put pressure on Israel to stop its attacks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, November 12, called on the United States to pressure Israel to end its offensive in Gaza, while insisting that there will be no deal unless Washington recognizes the territory as Palestinian land. “We need to talk to Egypt and the Gulf countries and put pressure on the US.” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Turkish reporters on the flight back from the Riyadh summit. Follow our live stream.

Fierce fighting surrounds Al-Sifa hospital in Gaza. Concerns are high about several hospitals in Gaza that have been affected by power cuts. Early in the morning, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was worried about this. “Lost Contact” With his interlocutors at Al-Sifa Hospital in Gaza City, the largest in the territory. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) fears that hospitals will change “morgues” In the absence of a ceasefire.

Al-Sifa Hospital is completely “surrounded”. The director of the establishment, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, announced the blasts “Continue in its vicinity” of the establishment. “The medical team cannot work and manage or bury dozens of bodies”he added. Earlier in the day, the Israeli military denied targeting the hospital, saying it had not “Terrorist Organizations” One touched him “Rocket thrown badly”.

Fighting in the heart of the city. According to Israel, fighting has intensified in Gaza City “center” The infrastructure of the Islamist movement Hamas is rooted in a network of tunnels. The firing is non-stop and the airstrikes are as incessant as artillery fire, a witness at Al-Sifa Hospital told AFP by phone. LThe Israeli army has lost 42 soldiers since the ground offensive began on October 27.

Cross-border conflicts between Israel and Lebanon. The international community fears that the conflict will continue along the border between the two countries. Since October 8, there has been a daily exchange of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, and they are targeting targets at greater depth each day. Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese Shiite movement, spoke of strengthening measures against Israel.