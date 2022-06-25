It is alleged that John Lennon had an affair with a teenage assistant who was set up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon He allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was ten years his junior and that was everything Yoko OnoAn idea… according to a new documentary.

According to “The Lost Weekend: A Love Story,” a document that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival… John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, my bang.

The film, narrated by May and from her point of view, claims that May initially met John and his wife Yoko when she was 19 years old and started working for the New York Beatles music company, Apple Records.

The story goes… Jun and Yoko loved Mai so much that they asked her to become their personal assistant, working with them for a few years until one morning in 1973 when Yoko insisted that Mai go out with Jun.

The document claims that Yoko told Mai that she was not compatible with her husband and she feared John would start seeing other people…with Yoko suggesting Mai to get involved.

Mai was 22 and John was 32 when the alleged relationship began… She claims that John had previously told Yoko that he found her sexually attractive, even though she had no romantic feelings for him when he first pursued her.

The alleged relationship lasted 18 months, starting with John and May kissing in the elevator… and saw John and May moving across the country to Los Angeles, where Lennon began making music again with Paul McCartney.

Things got to the point where John and May sent joint Christmas cards…according to the document…even though they were said to have kept their alleged affair a secret from everyone outside of their narrow circle of friends.