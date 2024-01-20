Lily Collins with Emily's new look; Ashley Park returns – Deadline

Netflix

The “shocking explosions” disappeared. Emily in Paris The cast of the hit Netflix comedy has reunited in Paris to begin production on the strike-delayed fourth season, star Lily Collins confirmed on Instagram today. While filming the script for Episode 401, Collins revealed a hairstyle dating back to the first two episodes of the season. In Episode 301, Emily famously chops off her hair due to what her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) calls her “painful bangs.” (You can watch the official Emily's Trauma Bangs video below.) Emily wore bangs throughout the entire season.

In her post, Collins noted the long delay for Season 4, which was supposed to begin filming last summer but was pushed back to January due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“Did someone say season 4?!” Collins wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of herself with the script for the first episode. “Finally reunited with my country @emilyinparis My family is back in Paris and I feel very good.

On the same day Collins posted Emily in ParisReturning to production, series star Park revealed on Emily in Paris Cast member Paul Foreman.

According to sources, Park is recovering well and is expected to soon join the production of Season 4, which has not been affected.

Collins hinted at an upcoming reunion in her reaction to Park's post today. “I can't look at these things without crying,” Collins wrote. I love you sister and I am forever grateful that you are on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. “I can't wait to hug you both.”

Emily in Paris It follows Collins' eponymous character, an ambitious marketing executive from Chicago, after she lands her dream job in Paris. Season 4 is shaping up to be a big season for Mindy as she heads to Eurovision.

The series also stars Filipinos Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Guerre, Camille Razat, and William Abadi.