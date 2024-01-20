January 21, 2024

'Pawn Stars' reality star Rick Harrison breaks silence after son's death at age 39

Roxanne Bacchus January 20, 2024 2 min read

Commemorated by Rick Harrison, his son Short post on Instagram After his death was announced on Friday. Harrison shared a photo of his son Adam at a restaurant.

Adam Harrison, the son of “Pawn Stars” creator and star Rick Harrison, has died at the age of 39, CBS affiliate KLAS reports.

“You will always be in my heart! I love you, Adam,” Harrison said booksalong with a broken heart emoji.


The post received praise from stars including Donald Trump Jr.

“I'm so sorry man,” wrote former President Donald Trump's son. Rick Harrison appeared at a Trump rally in Las Vegas in 2016.

Corey Harrison, Adam's older brother, shared a childhood photo of them in the bathtub.

“I will always love you, Bubba.” books.

KLAS said it obtained a statement from Harrison's family that said they were “deeply saddened by Adam's death.” Laura Herlovich, Harrison Press A representative confirmed The Las Vegas Review-Journal determined that Harrison's death was due to an overdose. The family has asked for privacy while they grieve.

Rick Harrison has starred in a movie Reality series “Pawn Stars” Since 2009. He and his father, Richard, who He died in 2018The World Gold and Silver Pawn Shop opened in Las Vegas in 1988, and the show focuses on the location, sales and purchases there, and more. Corey Harrison and his childhood friend Austin Lee Russell, known as Chumlee, also starred in the show.

Adam Harrison does not appear in the series.

Corey and Adam Harrison were Harrison's children from his first wife, Kim Harrison. The couple married in 1982 and divorced in 1985. He also has another son, Jake, with his second wife, Tracy Harrison, whom he married in 1986 and divorced in 2011. Harrison is currently married to Amanda Palmer.

