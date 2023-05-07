King Charles III and Queen Camilla are officially crowned at a coronation ceremony

Despite cloudy skies and drizzle, strong spirits emerged from tents and others began flocking to central London on Saturday morning to witness what would happen at King Charles III’s coronation.

Among those already in office were friends Bryant and Alicia, from Mobile, Alabama, who arrived in London on Thursday.

“I have followed the royal family since Will and Kate’s wedding, and I was expecting the coronation one day,” Alicia told CBS News.

“We’ve made some great friends,” Bryant added.

“It’s great, especially all the people from all over the world!” Alicia said.

Bryant and Alicia, friends from Mobile, Alabama, speak with CBS News on the Mall, near Buckingham Palace in central London, hours before the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023. CBS News



Dennis, from Fall River, Massachusetts, arrived Thursday and spent the night camping near the Mall, near Buckingham Palace, to book a good viewing spot.

“I love the royal family and have followed them for years and wanted to be a part of that history,” she told CBS News, adding that she believes King Charles will turn out to be a good monarch.

“I think he’ll follow in his mom’s footsteps very closely, with a few tweaks. Put his hand on that, but he’s traditional,” she told CBS News, adding that she has always felt a connection with Britain’s royal family.

“I always said I was born on the wrong side of the pond,” she told CBS News.