Jamaal Murray is “good to go” for Game 6 vs. the Suns

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Jamal Murray “should be fine” for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns.

Murray’s rating has been downgraded Doubtful Thursday due to a non-COVID illness, which Malone called a small bug going around the team.

The points rule has been stellar for the Nuggets over five games, leading the team in scoring in Games 1 and 3.

If Murray is unable to play, the Nuggets will likely rely on backups Christian Brown and Bruce Brown. Point guards Ish Smith and Reggie Jackson also have limited minutes and are available to play from Denver’s playoff slate.

The Suns are dealing with a couple of injury issues on their side as well.

Point guard Chris Paul (groin area) has been ruled out and will miss his third straight game for Phoenix while quarterback Dender Ayton is listed as a suspect with a rib injury.

Devin Booker was not on the injury report after he limped occasionally with a sore foot in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Game 6 begins at Imprint Center Thursday at 7 p.m. on 98.7, Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

