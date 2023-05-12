Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins questionable for Game 6 against Lakers with broken costal meniscus

The team announced Thursday that Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is a suspect in Game 6 with a fractured left costal meniscus (rib cage). Here’s what you need to know:

Wiggins averages 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists, hitting 37.7-of-3 percent in five games against the Lakers in this series.

The 2015 Rookie of the Year played 36 minutes in Game 5, scoring a postseason-high 25 points.

Wiggins played in 37 regular season games with the Warriors, the fewest of his career.

Athletic Instant Analysis:

when did this happen?

Wiggins crashed an offensive rebound with about five minutes left in the game, and LeBron James cracked a box and began grabbing the left side of his ribcage. This is where the infection appeared. Wiggins spent the next several minutes holding the injured area during the stop. It didn’t slow him down much. Wiggins even had a traffic shot and a single hook and crashed hard to the ground. But after hitting the free throw, he grabbed his ribcage again on his way to the court. – Slater

How was he after the match?

Wiggins was in noticeable pain after the game, clutching his side in his locker and moving gingerly. He hit the cold bathtub and emerged still in obvious pain, sometimes grabbing his left side. His spirits seemed fine and he still gave the post-match interview. Wiggins usually takes the most chances to get off the podium and injury could be a valid reason. He could have done that too in his locker. But he made the trek up the stairs to the interview room. Despite the obvious pain, Wiggins, leaving the locker room, said he would be fine and that he expected to play. – Thompson

What does that mean for Game 6?

Assuming he plays, all eyes will be on Wiggins and Anthony Davis (dealing with a head injury) in the opening minutes. In fact, Warriors have some history with this type of injury. Kevon Looney suffered a broken costal meniscus early in the 2019 Finals after Kawhi Leonard trucked straight through him on a drive-by. Looney missed Game 3 due to injury but returned for Games 4, 5 and 6, playing with a bulletproof vest padded under his jersey. Wiggins may need something similar.

If he could handle the discomfort, he’d get a normal 35 minutes. But if he is too impressionable to be himself, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody and Donte DiVincenzo will bear an even greater responsibility. Jonathan Cuminga is also in Steve Kerr’s game, should he choose to use a high-level athlete who is 6-foot-8. – Slater

required reading

(Photo: Kyle Terada/USA Today)