films

April 16, 2023 | 11:34 a.m

Jamie Foxx is said to be on the mend after suffering medical complications.

Actor “Ray” is the “steadily improving” source people said Friday.

A separate source also told the outlet that production on “Back In Action” — which Foxx is currently filming — has been Closed on Wednesday After his health scare.

However, photos showed filming resuming the next day with a posing with the Oscar winner.

A Foxx representative did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Fans first learned of the “Day Shift” actor’s condition after his daughter and Beat Shazam co-host Corinne Foxx revealed her father was “recovering” after the medical scare.

Corinne, 29, took to Instagram Wednesday night to share a message “From the Foxx family.”

Jamie Foxx is said to be on the mend after suffering a health scare. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

His daughter, Corinne, revealed the news in a post last week.

“We wanted to share that my dad, Jamie Foxx, had medical complications yesterday,” the statement began.

“Thankfully, because of the quick work and great care, he’s already well on his way to recovery.”

The family’s message continued: “We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers. The family requests privacy during this time.”

Coren said he is in “recovery” and thanks for the “great care” he has been receiving. Getty Images

Sources with “first-hand knowledge” of the situation He further told TMZ Jamie was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning in a “serious enough” condition that family members had flown in to be with him.

“He’s reaching out now, and that’s good news,” an insider told the outlet.

His family has not provided any further updates on his condition. Reuters

Actor Corinne shares with ex-wife Connie Klein and second daughter, Annalize Bishop, 14, with ex-wife Christine Grannis.

In addition to his family, the “Horrible Bosses” actor has also received a lot of support from his friends.

Kerry Washington sent love and prayers to her Hospin after portraying his wives in Ray and Django Unchained in 2004 and 2012 respectively.

Foxx has been filming “Back In Action” with Cameron Diaz. Dave Bennett/Getty Images for Floyd Mayweather

“Appreciation @iamjamiefoxx post,” Washington, 46, wrote throwback image The duo looked warm on the red carpet.

“I am sending you all the love and prayers of my two parties.”

Viola Davis, who appeared in Law Abiding Citizen with Foxx in 2009, shared a throwback photo.

For more Page Six you’ll love…

“Get well, Jamie Foxx,” Davis He captioned her Instagram post.

“We need you….your light, your brilliance.”

Foxx reportedly suffered a “mental blackout” while filming the action movie last month. Getty Images for Haute Living

Meanwhile, NBA star LeBron James took to Twitter to show his support for Jimmy.

“Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above for my brother Jamie Foxx!!!!” he tweeted.

“Get well and get back to yourself as soon as possible! Strong will.”

Jamie’s health scare came just weeks after he returned to the set of “Back in Action” amid reports he had a “breakdown” that allegedly prompted co-star Cameron Diaz to stop acting again.

The two were pictured filming together again days later.





load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/ isDisplay}} {{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/ isAniviewVideo}} {{#isSRVideo}}



{{/ isSRVideo}}





