Season 4 of Love Is Blind: Tiffany and Britt give an update on their married life

Spoiler alert: if you haven’t watched the finale love is blind Season 4, proceed with caution.

every season love is blindHe has that couple — the one who never seems to be a mess and who might actually go the distance (Lauren and Cameron and Alexa and the Brennons, if you will). Since Season 4 began airing last month, it seems like 37-year-old Tiffany Benniwell and 36-year-old Brett Brown are the main hiring couple.

The pair had an instant connection in the pods, opening up to each other and sharing some of their emotional struggles. Aside from an embarrassing incident where Tiffany accidentally fell asleep while Brett was confessing his love for her, the pair seemed to hit no snags in their love story. Even though there was a lot of stress involved in preparing for the wedding, the two easily said “yes” at the altar.

ET’s Will Marvoji spoke with both Britt and Tiffany before their wedding episode aired, where they opened up about their love story and about life since the altar.

Brett told ET he knew Tiffany was “five or six days into the pods dating process today.”

“That was always a yes,” Brett said.

Tiffany shared with ET that her family adores her new husband.

“He came back to Houston with me and my whole family, they just called him, ‘My handsome husband!’ He’s definitely handsome. I think they like the way he treats me too,” Tiffany explained.

Although most of the fourth season takes place in Seattle, Washington, Tiffany reveals that she has since moved to Portland, Oregon, to be with her husband.

“I moved to Portland,” she said. “It was easy just moving to Portland and settling in just because I’m a freer spirit.” “Other than the closet space, we were good. I’ve learned to accept his tools at home, in fact, I’ve come to appreciate them.”

love is blind Season 4 is streaming on Netflix, and the live reunion premiere will take place on Sunday, April 16 at 8 PM ET on Netflix.

