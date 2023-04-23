April 23, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Japan prepares to drop debris from a North Korean spy satellite

Frank Tomlinson April 23, 2023 2 min read

The Japanese defense minister ordered the troops to activate interceptor missiles and prepare to drop shrapnel from a North Korean satellite that might fall on Japanese territory.

by

Mari Yamaguchi Associated Press

April 22, 2023, 5:33 a.m. ET

2 minutes to read

TOKYO – Japan’s defense minister on Saturday ordered troops to activate interceptor missiles and prepare to drop shrapnel from a North Korean satellite that might fall on Japanese territory.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said earlier this week that the first military spy satellite will be launched on an unspecified date.

North Korea has test-fired about 100 missiles since early last year, saying it was responding to joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which it described as a rehearsal for invasion. Many of the missiles have flown over Japan or landed off the northern Japanese coast.

Last week, North Korea test-fired a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Saturday instructed troops to equip PAC-3 surface-to-air missiles in southwestern Japan, including Okinawa and nearby islands, in an area believed to be under the flight path of a North Korean missile that will carry the satellite.

He also ordered the deployment of destroyers equipped with SM-3 missiles from an air ship in coastal waters, according to a ministry statement.

“We are making the necessary preparations for a possible order to destroy ballistic missiles and other things,” the ministry said.

The order to launch the missiles must be approved by the Prime Minister.

See also  Japan is allowing limited tourist groups from May as a step for a full reopening

North Korea is expected to conduct more weapons tests as the United States and South Korea continue their joint air exercises next week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Barry Humphreys: Comedian Edna Everage dies at 89

April 23, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Fighting in Sudan: The announcement of the first evacuations of foreigners stranded in Sudan

April 22, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Explorers have discovered the WWII wreck in which nearly 1,000 Australians died | conflict news

April 22, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

3 min read

Barry Humphreys, Australian comedian best known as egomaniacal Dame Edna Iverage, dies

April 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Lyrids Ohio meteor shower

April 23, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Six players sweep the Nets without Joel Embiid as Tobias Harris, Paul Reed’s star

April 23, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

The pre-installed Star Rail download is straightforward, and the Seele Trailer is shared

April 23, 2023 Len Houle