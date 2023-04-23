Barry Humphreys: Comedian Edna Everage dies at 89

Written by Paul Glenn, Phil Mercer, and Antoinette Radford

BBC News, London and Sydney

April 22, 2023 Updated 1 hour ago

Australian entertainer Barry Humphreys, best known for his comic character Dame Edna Everage, has died at the age of 89.

The star was in hospital in Sydney after suffering complications following hip surgery in March. It fell in February.

Humphreys’ most famous creation became a huge hit in the UK in the 1970s, and he got her own TV chat show, Dame Edna Everage Experience, in the late 1980s.

Among his other characters is lecherous drunkard Sir Les Patterson.

In a statement, his family remembered him as being “exactly himself to the end, never losing his brilliant mind, unique intelligence, and generosity of spirit.”

They said Humphreys’ fans were “precious to him”, and said his characters, “which have brought laughter to millions, will live on”.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute shortly after news of Humphreys’ death broke.

“He was witty and sarcastic and a writer and one of a kind,” Mr. Albanese said, “and he was gifted and talented all at the same time.”

image source, Getty Images

Melbourne-born Humphreys moved to London in 1959, appearing in West End shows such as Maggie May and Oliver!

Inspired by the avant-garde, absurd art movement Dada, he became a prominent figure on the British comedy scene alongside contemporaries such as Alan Bennett, Dudley Moore and Spike Milligan.

Broadcaster Dame Joan Bakewell, who is a friend of Humphreys, told the BBC that he had a “very brilliant mind”.

She said, “The world of not having the friendship of Barry Humphreys really hurts. Because he was so resilient and energetic and loving and direct…that’s a huge absence in my life now,” she said.

Comedian Rory Bremner described Humphreys as “lightning fast, devastating, mischievous…and brutally funny”. in a tweet.

With his death, he said, “we lose all the great times.”

Actor and comedian Rob Brydon also called Humphries “a true great who inspired me beyond measure” and said it was “a pleasure to call him my friend”.

Australian actor Jason Donovan tweeted a picture of himself with Lady Edna and said Humphries is “simply a fun genius”.

Ricky Jervis called Humphreys a “comedy genius” while former Mock The Week presenter Dara Bryan said he was “one of the funniest people ever”.

Little Britain actor Matt Lucas chirp A picture of him with Humphreys saying, “Simply I was the greatest.”

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who edited the Spectator magazine to which Humphreys contributed, said he was “one of the greatest Australians ever – and a comic genius”.

Sir Elton John said: “Barry was the funniest man of all. And the sweetest of all. What a sad day.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber Share a photo Of himself with Humphreys he wrote: “We will no longer part with obscure composers and unfashionable Victorianas. How shall I miss you”.

In 1955, Humphreys introduced Mrs. Norman Everage, a housewife from Moonee Ponds, a suburb of Melbourne, in a collegiate production.

This was the first iteration of the irrepressible character that would define his career.

Humphreys said his work was only supposed to last one week.

Instead, she blossomed into Dame Edna, his comically flashy, sharp-tongued alter ego that has left audiences in stitches in Australia and abroad for decades. He said the character was based on his mother.

She became more outrageous as the years went by, and was known for her violet-stained hair, sparkly glasses and catchphrase: “Hi opossum!”

image source, Getty Images photo caption, Humphreys appeared as Lady Edna on stage, on screen and in print throughout his long career

Humphreys even wrote his autobiography, My Wonderful Life, as the character.

Among his other famous characters on stage and screen, the most is Sandy Stone’s grandfather.

He said of Stone in 2016 that he might “finally feel like I’m turning into him”.

Humphreys has also presented six series for BBC Radio 2, the latest of which is a three part series celebrating 100 years of the BBC.

His series ‘Barry Humphries Forgotten Musical Masterpieces’ has been hugely popular with audiences and will be broadcast on BBC Sounds today as a tribute to the comedian, said Laura Bosson, the Radio 2 executive in charge.

image source, Getty Images photo caption, He also voiced Bruce the Shark in the 2003 Pixar animated film Finding Nemo

The comedian, author, director and screenwriter, who is also an avid landscape painter, announced a farewell tour of his satirical one-man show in 2012. But he returned last year with a series of shows that look back at his career.

His other credits included voicing Bruce the Shark in the 2003 Pixar animated film Finding Nemo, as well as appearances in the 1967 comedies Bedazzled, Spice World, The Hobbit, and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

Humphreys was awarded the Order of Australia, one of the country’s highest civilian honours, in 1982.

Later in his career, he was criticized for referring to gender confirmation surgery as “self-mutilation” and describing transgender identity as “fashion”.

But his fans in Australia are mourning the loss of a comedy legend.

He was married four times, leaving behind his wife, Lizzie Spender, and four children.

