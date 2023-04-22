Fighting in Sudan: The announcement of the first evacuations of foreigners stranded in Sudan

(CNN) Saudi Arabia became the first country to announce the evacuation of its stranded citizens from Sudan, a week later fierce fighting There broke out between two rival forces.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “a number of citizens of brotherly and friendly countries” had been evacuated, along with Saudi citizens. Kuwaiti nationals are among dozens of people brought to safety, but it is not clear which other nationals were involved.

The announcement came after both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces said they were ready to assist in the evacuation of foreign nationals.

fierce battles It broke out in Sudan last Saturday between the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by the Sudanese military commander, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The two are former allies, but tensions arose between them over negotiations to integrate the RSF into the country’s military as part of plans to restore civilian rule.

More than 420 people have been killed and 3,700 wounded in the fighting, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and the humanitarian situation on the ground is worsening.

The United Nations says people are increasingly fleeing areas hit by the fighting, including Khartoum. The United Nations says up to 20,000 refugees have arrived in neighboring Chad.

New clashes between the two groups on Saturday destabilized a three-day ceasefire announced for the Eid holiday.

Clashes were reported in Khartoum on Saturday, with witnesses telling CNN that violent clashes were taking place in the vicinity of the presidential palace and that the sounds of explosions and warplanes were flying overhead.

Smoke fills the sky over Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital, on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Dagalo said he spoke with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Saturday and they discussed “the current situation and the reasons [that] It exacerbated the situation and the possibility of opening evacuation corridors.

On Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also chaired an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

CNN has learned that British evacuation efforts will not happen soon, but a government spokesperson told CNN that they are doing “everything they can” to support British citizens.

An EU spokesperson said that an estimated 1,500 nationals from various EU countries are currently in Sudan.

“They are facing a very difficult situation and their safety is a priority. We urge both sides (SAF and RSF) to stop fighting and allow safe passage out of the country,” the spokesman said. The European Union has been working with member states to find solutions and get these people out of the country.

It is not clear how many US citizens are in Sudan. The State Department does not keep official statistics of US citizens in foreign countries, and Americans are not required to register when they travel abroad. State Department officials told employees of the estimated 16,000 US citizens in Sudan, most of them dual nationals.

A US State Department spokesperson told CNN that the department remains in close contact with its embassy in Khartoum and has “full accountability to our staff.”

The spokesperson added, “For their safety, I cannot discuss the details of their movements or whereabouts.”