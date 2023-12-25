December 26, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Japan's SLIM “Moon Sniper” lander reaches lunar orbit on Christmas

Japan's SLIM “Moon Sniper” lander reaches lunar orbit on Christmas

Cheryl Riley December 25, 2023 3 min read

A Japanese spacecraft has just taken a big step towards achieving the country's first moon landing.

Japan's robotic lunar lander SLIM reached lunar orbit on Christmas Day (December 25) as planned, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency announced. The spacecraft entered lunar orbit at 2:51 a.m. EDT (4:51 p.m. JST, 0751 GMT).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Artificial intelligence reveals the secrets of oxygen production on the Red Planet

December 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

How to create a black hole from thin air

December 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches two German military satellites

December 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Director Christopher Landon will no longer direct Scream VII

December 25, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Japan's SLIM “Moon Sniper” lander reaches lunar orbit on Christmas

December 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Can the Bills make the playoffs? Here are the resolution scenarios

December 25, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Gift the comprehensive list of rewards and achievements in Monopoly GO!

December 25, 2023 Len Houle