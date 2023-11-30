Jennifer Garner made a statement in a sexy red dress as she led the stars at the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix comedy Family Switch

Jennifer Garner looked her best on Wednesday night as she led the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix comedy Family Switch.

The 51-year-old actress looked soaring temperatures in an elegant crimson dress that showed off her fit figure.

She was joined at the premiere by her partner Ed Helms, 49, and Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez, as well as several stars.

Jennifer and Ed star in the film as Jess and Bill Walker, a married couple with children. After a rare planetary realignment changes their reality, they wake up one morning to discover that they have switched bodies with their older teenage children.

The family comedy is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, November 30.

Jennifer was the focus of attention during her appearance on the red carpet thanks to her sizzling dress.

The bright red mini dress was sleeveless and emphasized her toned arms, while its short skirt, which was loosely ruffled, highlighted her fit legs.

The 5ft 8in Party Down actress stood tall in a pair of black open-toe heels with oddly shaped straps around her ankles.

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife wore her shoulder-length brown hair with a side part that revealed one of her dangling earrings and highlighted her perfectly groomed face.

Its star Ed Helms looked dapper in a gray-blue spotted suit.

He kept his jacket buttoned but dressed up the outfit with a cool white blazer and white sneakers.

Actress Xochitl Gomez, who starred at the premiere, also wowed in her breakout role as America Chavez in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

The rising star looked elegant in a black and white off-the-shoulder dress that featured a long black skirt and a white corset-like bodice.

Xochitl was joined on the red carpet by fellow Dancing With The Stars contestant Harry Jowsey.

The Too Hot To Handle Australian star contrasted her chic ensemble with a plain white T-shirt and black track pants, along with black and white sneakers.

Xochitl also appeared on the red carpet with Brady Noon, who plays one of the body-swapped teens in Family Switch. He looked great in a black silk suit with a black shirt and black shoes.

Emma Myers, who plays Brady’s sister in the film, contrasted her look with a bright green satin maxi dress.

It featured a black lace bustier with long black straps hanging from her shoulders, and she completed the look with black open-toe heels.

Guests included comedian Hannah Stocking, credited as “Lightning” in the film.

She wore a sheer, floor-length dress covered in sparkling sequins creating a floral design.

Actress Katherine McNamara, who played a major role late in Arrow’s run, looked ready for action in a black-and-white plaid suit paired with black pointed-toe high-heeled pumps.

Model Jordan Leftwich put on a chic display in a deconstructed black suit.

The outfit’s jacket was cut below her chest and was attached to a bra-like piece made of acid-washed denim, which also revealed her toned waist. Her pants were cut off at the top to reveal a waist of similar denim material.

Also featured in the premiere was Turkish-American composer Pinar Toprak, who provided the music for Family Switch.

The premiere had a festive vibe, and Jennifer was seen wearing a pair of red and white sneakers before joining the rest of the cast and guests for a coordinated dance on the red carpet.

The Love, Simon actress also held an adorable French bulldog in her arms. The dog wearing the sweater appears to be the same dog that appears in the film and on its poster

Family Switch will be released on Netflix on Thursday, November 30

Toprak is best known for his scores on the popular superhero film Captain Marvel, and has also provided references to other comic book films including Justice League and Avengers: Endgame.

She was wearing a cream-sleeved blouse tied above her waist, as well as a long black skirt that reached the floor.

