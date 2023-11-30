Adam Brody hated The OC in later seasons, and became unprofessional on set

In the new book Welcome to the OC: An Oral History by Alan Sepinwall, Rolling Stone’s chief television critic (via Too Fab), Adam Brody admits that his behavior became unprofessional in later seasons when he became unhappy with the material. Series creator Josh Schwartz said Brody’s waning interest in the show was not unique.

“By the time we got to season three, we were all exhausted,” Schwartz said. “We had done so many episodes so quickly, I think it was not a happy set for long periods of it. Honestly, everyone was over it at that point. I was one of those people who was over it at that point. It’s been a great ride, but it’s been a rollercoaster ride.” “.

Julie Cooper actress Melinda Clarke recalled: “We were very aware in Season 3 how much scripts would not be liked by children, especially by children. Adam and Ben [McKenzie] They were like, “We’re grown men and we still play in high school.” They never talked to me personally about it, but that was the general understanding on set.

Brody maintained that he was “polite to everyone,” but he still left his disdain for “The OC” on set.

“I loved the directors and the crew. It worked really well and I didn’t keep people waiting,” the actor said. “I’m not going to scream or scream at anyone, or say anything damned. But I think I showed my distaste for the later episodes. I didn’t hide it at all and I’m sure I made fun of it in public a little bit. So I’m not proud of that.”

“I started to be less interested in creativity,” Brody continued. “I blame myself for the lack of professionalism and lack of respect for the work. Regarding the show as a whole, I will just say that they are two different series, the first season and [the later seasons]. If the quality had been as good as the first season, I’m sure I would have been much more involved… The quality of the series and my involvement went hand in hand.

Schwartz recalled that Brody’s acting shifted as his interest in the series waned, meaning that the actor began to laze around on set — to the point where they made his character, Seth, petrified to hide the actor’s apparent disinterest.

“Brody has just changed his delivery and invested in it,” Schwartz said. “His style had changed to the point that we felt we needed to interpret it creatively. That’s where the phrase ‘Caitlin makes Seth a pot-addict’ took hold. We said: Well, how do we explain his lethargy on screen? And at least if we could write that he was stoned.” We are not trying to write about that.

“Welcome to the OC: An Oral History” is now available for purchase.