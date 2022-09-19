September 19, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Joe Biden says the Covid-19 pandemic is “over” in the US

Rusty Knowles September 19, 2022 3 min read
Pool/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 16: US President Joe Biden speaks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on September 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of enduring partnership and discussed working together to address regional and global challenges. (Photo by Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images)

Pool/Getty Images

Joe Biden, in the Oval Office of the White House here in Washington, Sept. 16, 2022.

UNITED STATES – Joe Biden says Covid-19 is a pandemic “done” to do AmericaAn interview aired this Sunday, September 18.

“The epidemic is over, we still have the problem of covid, we are working a lot for this file… but the epidemic is over”said President of the United States to CBS for the show 60 minutes.

“If you look around, no one is wearing a mask, everyone is beautiful”he said. “So I think that’s changing. »

However, the coming fall could mean a resurgence of Covid-19. For example, in France, some statistics Published a few days ago by Public Health Organisations It actually shows a reversal of the trend seen for several weeks.

Also, in the same interview with CBS, Joe Biden confirms that he has not yet decided whether he will run for re-election in 2024.

“Is it the final decision that I represent myself? That remains to be seen”He pointed the chain to CBS, while confirming it was his “thought”.

America’s oldest ever elected president, Joe Biden, celebrates his 80th birthday on November 20. He will be 82 at the start of his second term and 86 at the end.

See also  Russians have to go to Warsaw to get a US immigrant visa

US will defend Taiwan in case of Chinese invasion

Joe Biden also said that US forces will defend Taiwan If the island is occupied by ChinaA statement that has once again infuriated Beijing.

to the question of “Americans will defend Taiwan in case of Chinese invasion”The US president responded on CBS: “Yes, if there is an unprecedented attack”.

Asked by AFP, a White House spokesman would not confirm US policy on Taiwan this Sunday evening.“not changed”.

China considers Taiwan, with a population of about 23 million, as one of its provinces, which has not been successfully reunited with the rest of its territory since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

In seven decades, the Communist military never managed to capture the island, which was under the control of the Republic of China — the regime that once ruled mainland China and now rules only Taiwan.

See more The HuffPost :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

After the Russians withdrew from Issyum, stories of arrests and torture proliferated

September 18, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

A La Niña event affecting the climate of a part of the world will affect the snow cover this winter

September 18, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, excavations continue at Isium

September 18, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

4 min read

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

September 19, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

NASA is making final preparations to crash a spacecraft and turn it into an asteroid

September 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

49ers QB Trey Lance Out of the Year

September 19, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Google ‘Nest Wifi Pro’ Leaks With 6E, Higher Price

September 19, 2022 Len Houle