Joe Biden says the Covid-19 pandemic is “over” in the US

UNITED STATES – Joe Biden says Covid-19 is a pandemic “done” to do AmericaAn interview aired this Sunday, September 18.

“The epidemic is over, we still have the problem of covid, we are working a lot for this file… but the epidemic is over”said President of the United States to CBS for the show 60 minutes.

“If you look around, no one is wearing a mask, everyone is beautiful”he said. “So I think that’s changing. »

"The pandemic is over. We still have the Covid problem. We're still doing a lot of work. But the pandemic…"

However, the coming fall could mean a resurgence of Covid-19. For example, in France, some statistics Published a few days ago by Public Health Organisations It actually shows a reversal of the trend seen for several weeks.

Also, in the same interview with CBS, Joe Biden confirms that he has not yet decided whether he will run for re-election in 2024.

“Is it the final decision that I represent myself? That remains to be seen”He pointed the chain to CBS, while confirming it was his “thought”.

"My thought, like I said in the beginning, is that I'll run again. But that's just a thought. But it's definitely December…"

America’s oldest ever elected president, Joe Biden, celebrates his 80th birthday on November 20. He will be 82 at the start of his second term and 86 at the end.

US will defend Taiwan in case of Chinese invasion

Joe Biden also said that US forces will defend Taiwan If the island is occupied by ChinaA statement that has once again infuriated Beijing.

to the question of “Americans will defend Taiwan in case of Chinese invasion”The US president responded on CBS: “Yes, if there is an unprecedented attack”.

President Biden tells 60 Minutes that American men and women will defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Asked by AFP, a White House spokesman would not confirm US policy on Taiwan this Sunday evening.“not changed”.

China considers Taiwan, with a population of about 23 million, as one of its provinces, which has not been successfully reunited with the rest of its territory since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

In seven decades, the Communist military never managed to capture the island, which was under the control of the Republic of China — the regime that once ruled mainland China and now rules only Taiwan.

