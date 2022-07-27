July 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Joni Mitchell regains her voice in Newport

Joni Mitchell regains her voice in Newport

Roxanne Bacchus July 27, 2022 2 min read

The highlight of the group, however, was “Both Sides, Now,” a song the 23-year-old Mitchell wrote in 1967, the same year she first played Newport. At the time, some critics mocked the hypothetical wisdom of the words: What would a 23-year-old girl know about both sides of life? But over the years, the song has revealed that it contains unfathomable depths that are only heard in later interpretations.

When she was 56, Mitchell re-released a rich version of “Both Sides, Now” on her 2000 album of the same name, supported by a 70-piece orchestra. Her voice was deeper, elegant and elegantly exhausted. She sang at the end of the song, “It’s life’s illusions I remember, I really don’t know life at all.”

This version was considered a teardrop (and used that effect in a classic scene from “Love, Actually”), but again, it’s easy to find pity when getting older. Aging inherently leads to suffering, debilitation and loss – this is not news. What Mitchell’s performance of the song confirmed in 2022 is that it can also bring serendipity, long-awaited gratification, and joy. Ever working on reinterpreting her own material, Mitchell has breathed new meaning into some of her most famous songs. She sang with Carlyle, “I can drink a can of you, and I’ll still be on my feet,” and the line became not only a challenge to the lover, but one survivor’s boasts about life itself.

Part of what is encouraging about Mitchell’s recent cultural revival of pop music, such as Bush’s sudden return to the chart, is that it allows a beloved if somewhat underappreciated artist to get her laurels while she’s still alive. (Winona Judd, still grieving for her mother Naomi’s death, was also on stage with Mitchell and cried publicly throughout “Both Sides, Now”—a visual reminder of a harsher fate and the dichotomy inherent in the song.) It seemed like a quietly drastic act to honor Mitchell in this way. Younger artists got a chance to honor older ones in earnest; A mature woman who had not yet finished reinterpreting her life’s work took back the stage.

See also  X-rays emerge to reveal new Van Gogh selfie, experts say

Surrounded by a throng of friends, musicians, and adoring fans—many of whom were not yet born when Mitchell wrote “Both Sides, Now”—she seemed to sing it this time with a wide grin: I really don’t know life at all. As if to say: you never know – anything can happen. Even this.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Wordle Today: Here’s Wordle’s Answer and Tips for July 27

July 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Springsteen Ticket Status $5000

July 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Kang Dynasty directed by Destin Daniel Creighton (exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter

July 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Joni Mitchell regains her voice in Newport

July 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Scientists create microbes to turn dead spiders into undead zombies

July 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Mike Rizzo discusses possible Juan Soto deal

July 27, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

AMD Releases Noise Canceling Technology and Up to 92% OpenGL Performance Boost in Latest Drivers

July 27, 2022 Len Houle