Josh Harris vows to fix NFLPA grade for captains: I didn't know you could get an F-minus grade

When the NFL Players Association put together its report cards for each NFL team, Washington's leaders Ended dead last. Among the ugly grades were F's in the team's treatment of families, the locker room and the training room.

Commander owner Josh Harris, who bought the team from Dan Snyder last year, vows to fix that.

“I'm not an F-minus guyHarris said, via J.B. Finley of NBCSportsWashington.com. “I didn't even know you could get an F-minus grade. Obviously, we jumped at all that. First, this report was based on interviews conducted during the ownership change.

Improving the team's locker room and training room is a major offseason project that general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn are personally involved in, Harris said.

“It's obviously something we're focusing on. In fact, Adam and Dan had to leave the NFL meetings briefly to have a discussion with the architects. We're trying to make a lot of changes quickly. The NFL player community is a small community, and the NFL coaching community NFL is a small community. We want to be a place where everyone says, 'This is a great place.'” “So, we need to update that facility, and we're working on updating that facility,” Harris said.

Harris said the team has plans to upgrade almost everywhere, including the playing surface, though he said he doesn't know when every change might be made.

“There's not much you can do,” Harris said. “We have to look at what can we do? It's very similar to the situation we were in when we took over last July: there's only so much we can do before the season. There's only so much we can do before training camp, and we'll With that.

Cleaning up the mess Snyder left behind will be no easy task, but Harris knows it's an important one.