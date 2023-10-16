Justice Department bars Donald Trump from making public comments about judges, prosecutors or witnesses

The judge in the federal trial of former US President Donald Trump, accused of trying to sway the 2020 election results, has banned lawyers, court staff and witnesses from making any public comments.
At the end of a hearing that lasted more than two hours in a Washington court on Monday, October 16, Tanya Sudken partially accepted the request of special prosecutor Jack Smith. as “crazy” and his peers “Thugs”.
“It’s not allowed for any other defendant, and I won’t allow it in this case.”The judge announced that his written decision, aimed at both the prosecution and the defense, would be released later that day.
On the other hand, the federal capital and its population or Mr. He rejected the lawsuit’s request for criticism targeting Joe Biden’s administration, including his Justice Department, nicknamed Trump. “Ministry of Injustice”. Accused’s Candidacy in 2024 Presidential Election “Don’t give him carte blanche to denigrate civil servants doing their job”The judge declared.
Harsh reviews on social media
During the debates, he repeatedly cited harsh criticisms the accused had posted on social media against him or against Washington and its citizens. She asked both sides to decide what kind of comment she wanted to approve or ban.
This would allow him to attack his former Vice President Mike Pence on a political level, but he would not be a potential witness in this case.
The magistrate once again rejected defense requests to adjourn the trial scheduled to begin on March 4, 2024. “This test is not subject to the election calendar”she said.
“The simple solution would be to hold this inquiry after the election and resolve the issue.”, argued Donald Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro. For the prosecution, prosecutor Molly Gaston highlighted the dangers of watching “The trial will be held in the public square rather than before this Court” and A “Contamination of the Jury Before It Is Set”.
Judge Sudkhan rejected the former president’s lawyers’ request in September, reaffirming his impartiality. Campaigning to recapture the White House, Donald Trump is blaming his legal troubles on the Democratic administration of President Joe Biden, whom he could see on his road in 2024 to seek revenge in the 2020 election.
