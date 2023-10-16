October 16, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The centrist pro-European opposition led by Donald Tusk claims victory

The centrist pro-European opposition led by Donald Tusk claims victory

Rusty Knowles October 16, 2023 2 min read

According to opinion polls, the Alliance won 248 seats out of 460, while PiS and the Alliance got 212 seats.

If the results are confirmed, the elections will end the eight-year government of Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s Law and Justice Party (PiS). A centrist pro-European opposition won Poland’s parliamentary election on Sunday, October 15, according to polls from polls. The three opposition parties, the Civic Alliance (KO), the Christian Democrats of the Third Way and the Left, combined to win 248 seats out of 460 representatives, compared to 212 for PiS and the Federation (far right).

Donald Tusk, the head of the alliance, announced that he had won. “Poland won, democracy won, we kicked them out of power (…) it’s the end of this bad period, it’s the end of the PiS regime”, he announced soon after the survey was released. The 66-year-old was Prime Minister of Poland between 2007 and 2014 and President of the Council of Europe between 2014 and 2019.

He promised to restore good relations with the European Union and block European funds frozen by Brussels due to controversies during the PiS government’s two terms. He also promised to liberalize abortion rights, a major point of disagreement with the PiS government, which emphasizes Catholic values.

A record participation rate

For his part, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of PiS, welcomed the relative success of his movement with 200 parliamentary seats, but allows it to form a government without a majority. “Whether we are in power or in opposition, (…) we will not allow Poland to be betrayed” However, he declared.

See also  The empty deck of the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth is causing talk across the Channel

According to political scientist and president of Collegium Civitas University, Stanislav Mocek, now “An opportunity to form an opposition government.” “I think this is really the end of the PiS government (…) It’s an opportunity to rebuild our position above all in Europe”. Turnout was high, with the exit poll at 72.9%, a record since the fall of communism in 1989.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

In Poland, the pro-European opposition party claims victory in legislative elections against the ruling PiS populists.

October 15, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The conflict has displaced a million people in the Gaza Strip in a week, according to the UN

October 15, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Van der Leyen’s visit to Israel causes a new storm within the EU

October 15, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Barry Manilow and more stars pay tribute to NBC Connecticut

October 16, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Lakers legend Rick Fox has built a house that can absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere

October 16, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Kyle Shanahan explains 49ers kick game-winning FG on third down – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

October 16, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Why FFXIV’s newest feature makes it the perfect single-player MMO

October 16, 2023 Len Houle