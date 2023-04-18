Justin Bieber Posts a Heartfelt Message on Frank Ocean’s Coachella Set – Rolling Stone

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Taylor Hill/WireImage

Justin Bieber shared his thoughts on Frank Ocean’s controversial performance at Coachella on Sunday, which left many fans confused and disappointed. The set was the musician’s first live performance in six years, and took several years to make – Ocean was originally slated to headline 2020 before the pandemic hit and was eventually rescheduled for 2023.

On Monday, Bieber posted a photo from Ocean’s performance — a documentary-style photo of his face magnified on a huge screen — along with a caption sharing his thoughts. “I was blown away by Frank Ocean’s performance at Coachella,” Bieber wrote. “His artistry is simply unparalleled, his style, his flair, his voice, his attention to detail… I was deeply moved.”

The Canadian singer also credited the ocean as a source of inspiration, adding: “It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. Keep setting the bar high and giving me a night I’ll never forget! Thank you, Frank.”

on monday, Rolling Stone reported that a source close to the Ocean Group claimed production was adjusted to his performance at the last minute to account for an ankle injury. The singer reportedly sustained the injury during on-site rehearsals in the week leading up to the festival, which may explain why Ocean arrived an hour later than his set was scheduled to start and spent most of the time seated. Ocean is still scheduled to perform next Sunday, April 23, in Coachella’s second weekend.