Khloe Kardashian wore a $5,000 Santa Claus bag to her family’s Christmas party

Khloe Kardashian wore a $5,000 handbag to her family’s Christmas Eve party.

The crystal-encrusted Judith Leiber bag was a collaboration with Kris Jenner.

They’re shaped like Santa Claus and are designed to look like Christmas ornaments, according to the brand.

Loading Something is loading. Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while on the go.



Download the app



The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated the holidays Their annual Christmas Eve party on December 24th. With her bright red strapless gown, Khloe Kardashian wore a nearly $5,000 accessory: a Santa Claus-shaped Judith Leiber bag.

In one of Kardashian’s many Instagram stories Sent from the party At the home of older sister Kourtney Kardashian Parker, the mother of two raised a crystal-encrusted miniature figurine of Santa Claus.

“In honor of my mom,” Kardashian said.

She was carrying the bag her mom helped design for the family’s 2022 collaboration with the iconic luxury bag brand. Pouch – aptly called Chris Santa Both are currently for sale Bergdorf Goodman And the Neiman Marcus For $4,995.

depending on the companyDesigned to look like a trim, it features a metallic leather-lined interior, silver-tone hardware, and a removable chain for carrying.

Kardashian shows off her Judith Lieber bag at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Christmas Eve party 2022.

Khloé Kardashian via Instagram





Six Kardashian-Jenner women had bags designed and named after them as part of this collection. In addition to Kris’s Santa, it includes Kourtney’s Sushi Tray, Kim’s Alien, Khloé’s Pot of Gold, Kendall’s Good Boy, and Kylie’s Lil Storm.

Each bag, according to the company’s website, is designed to match each woman’s aesthetic and personality.

A post shared by Judith Leiberny (@judithleiberny)

“Guys, I’m like the first person here because I was so excited,” Kardashian said on her Instagram story before showing off the bag. she and her siblings, They gave their followers a peek inside Kardashian Parker’s house reveals some of what’s been going on at the party this year.

After showing off her purse, Kardashian wished her fans a happy holiday: “Merry Christmas, everyone!”