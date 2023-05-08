King Charles gives heartfelt thanks as the coronation celebrations end

Charles rededicates his life to service

LONDON (Reuters) – King Charles on Monday expressed his “sincere and heartfelt” thanks to everyone involved in his coronation over the weekend and said he and his wife Camilla would rededicate their lives to service as three days of festivities approached.

Amid pomp and pomp, Charles and Camilla were crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday in Britain’s biggest festive event for 70 years.

In an echo of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Message This past June, before her death three months later, Charles and Camilla reiterated their vow to serve.

“As the Coronation Holiday draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most heartfelt thanks to all those who helped make the occasion so special,” Charles said in a statement. Making the weekend possible and those who took part in the festivities.

“To know we had your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, was the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to the service of the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.”

The statement came at the conclusion of three days of festivities, and was accompanied by four official photos of Charles, Camilla and members of the royal family.

The festivities included the “Coronation Ball” featuring singers including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, as the royals joined 20,000 people at Windsor, the king’s palace in west London.

In a comical surprise sketch after the ceremony, Charles and Camilla interrupt Ritchie and Berry while they are relaying their weekend experience on the TV show American Idol, on which the singers are judging.

Charles Richie asked if the singers would be there “all night long”, a reference to one of Richie’s songs.

“I just wanted to check how long you’re going to be using this room?” asked a laughing Charles.

A dazzling sight

Capping off a long weekend of parties and celebrations in the streets, Monday saw thousands of organizations come together for a volunteer programme.

Charles’ son William and his wife Kate took part in “The Big Help Out” by visiting a Scout group at Slough, near Windsor, with their children. Kate is the president of the Scout Association.

It was the first royal engagement for their youngest son, Louis, 5, who shoveled, pushed a wheelbarrow, and even operated a backhoe, with supervision from his father.

Other members of the royal family have volunteered at events across the country, as have Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer.

“At the end of the week, I think no other country in the world can offer such a dazzling spectacle,” Sunak told broadcasters.

“It was very moving to be at the coronation service and rise incredibly, an experience that I believe no one will forget for the rest of their lives.”

