Kit Harington's Game of Thrones sequel is no longer happening

'game of thrones'

Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO

HBO's Jon Snow is centered around game of thrones Kit Harington confirmed on Tuesday that Part 2 has been postponed.

“There are no plans for that at the moment. It's not on the table for the foreseeable future,” Harrington told the newspaper. News agency.

game of thronesbased on the fantasy book series by George R.R. Martin, concluded its eighth and final season in 2019. The HBO prequel series, Dragon HouseIt will be shown for the first time in 2022, and its second season is scheduled to be shown next June.

Also in 2022, plans have emerged for game of thrones The sequel series centers around Jon Snow, with Harington attached to reprise his role.

Updates on the status of the potential project have been sparse since then, but series directors David Benioff and Dan Weiss have told Hollywood Reporter In January they did not write off the sequel completely.

“It's going to be so cool; nothing makes us happier than working with our staff on this show,” Weiss said. “But there are so many other ways to make it happen that are new and exciting for everyone involved. Also, unless [Kit Harington] He's been doing a lot of exercise, and that's a very heavy mantle for a man in his 40s to lift — it's like 60 pounds.

As such, the duo said it might be a better idea when more time has passed since the end of the original show. “Maybe when we're 80 and Kit gets closer to retirement, he can throw that cape back on with the real gray in his beard,” Weiss joked.