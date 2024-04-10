New 'Bridget Jones' movie: Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant set to star





Renée Zellweger is set to reprise her beloved role Bridget Jones In the upcoming fourth installment of the popular film franchise.

The two-time Oscar winner will star in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” according to a press release. The film is based on the best-selling novel by Helen Fielding a novel Of the same name.

Hugh Grant, who played Daniel Cleaver in 2001's “Bridget Jones's Diary” and its 2004 sequel “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason,” returns to the franchise to star alongside Zellweger in “Mad About the Boy.”

Grant did Do not show In the third installment of the franchise in 2016 “Bridget Jones’ Baby.” Even though his character is part of the plot of this movie.

Also returning to the series is Emma Thompson — who appeared as Dr. Rawlings in “Bridget Jones's Baby” and is credited as a writer on that film — along with series newcomers Chiwetel Ejiofor and “White Lotus” star Leo Woodall.

Global Collection/Everett (From left) Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant in “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.”

Zellweger was nominated for a Lead Actress Oscar in 2002 for her performance in “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” before winning Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for “Cold Mountain” and in 2020 for Lead Actress for “Judy.”

The first film introduced us to Jones, a confused news assistant who keeps a confessional diary while navigating the trials and tribulations of love, work, and life in general.

Fielding's novel Bridget Jones: Mad About a Boy is set 14 years after Jones approached Mark Darcy – played in the films by Oscar winner Colin Firth – according to Official summary from the book.

“To Leslie” director Michael Morris will direct the new film, with Fielding serving as executive producer and Miramax co-financing the project.

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” will premiere in theaters globally and on Peacock in the US on February 14, 2025.