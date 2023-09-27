Large crowds loot multiple stores in Center City – NBC10 Philadelphia

Police said large juvenile crowds looted several stores and damaged property throughout downtown Philadelphia Tuesday night.

It was around 8 p.m. when police began receiving calls that large crowds of juveniles were making their way downtown, police said.

Among the stores looted were a Foot Locker and Apple store near 15th Street, and a Chestnut and Lululemon stores downtown.

Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford said Tuesday night’s looting was unrelated to the peaceful protest that occurred earlier after charges were dropped against the officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry.

Stanford also said police have made 15 to 20 arrests so far and two firearms have been recovered, but they are unsure if they are connected to the looting.

More than 100 juveniles and youth were involved in the incident, but police are currently unsure how many businesses were affected.

“What we had tonight was a group of criminal opportunists,” Stanford said.

Cellphone video shared with NBC10 shows a group running out of the Apple Store after it was looted.

Cellphone video shows a large group of juveniles looting an Apple Store in downtown Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Police said they knew there was a possibility something like this could happen, so after the protest they moved personnel to the area to respond quickly if anything happened.

“They weren’t protesters, they were criminals,” Stanford said.

Wendy’s security guard Hakeem Russell said the store next to the Wendy’s along Chestnut was broken into and the guard was assaulted.

“A couple of kids decided they wanted to take full advantage of the unfair shooting that happened,” Russell said. “There has certainly been unrest here since the ruling.”

Police said it is “disgusting” to see what our city went through in 2020 and for people to try to recreate it.

Police said a police vehicle was damaged, but no injuries have been reported so far.

“Everyone in town should be angry,” Stanford said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.