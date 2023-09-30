Las Vegas Concert Review – Billboard

painting He was at the Orb on night one, and we’ve rounded up the best moments from the concert (and venue) for the first time.
Were they the hard-to-understand floor-to-ceiling graphics? Or the way the immersive sound made you feel like you were in a recording studio with U2? Or perhaps the way Bono had a seemingly intimate conversation with over 18,000 fans?
It’s hard to pick the most impressive part of opening night for U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on Friday (September 29) — which was also the debut of the concert venue itself — but one thing is certain: U2 were exactly the right band to welcome the band. Mind blowing space.
You might think that all the technological bells and whistles could overshadow a performance, but U2’s music and message always remained the focal point throughout the two-hour set — even as the pop culture kaleidoscope of images on the 366-foot screen scrolled at the speed of succession, making it unimaginable. What’s clear is whether the floor or stage was moving or if your mind was just playing tricks on you. (That was during Achtung baby “Even Better Than the Real Thing,” which only had three songs at the concert, was truly the most Not real moment of the night.)
But no TRUE It was often magic when a production chose not to flood the entire screen, retreating to just a monochromatic blue background or starry night sky for quieter songs, or just showing large images of the band members during a turntable segment that would contain various non-Achtung baby songs every night for 25 shows.
In the end, Sphere never overshadows U2; sphere Amplifies U2, combining a band that has tried to innovate with each new tour over the course of their 40-plus year career with a venue that seems to have no limits to innovation.
painting He was at the Orb on night one, and we’ve rounded up the best moments from the concert (and venue) debut below.
-
The field itself
Yes, one of the best moments is simply Sphere. Nothing can prepare you for the magnitude of the concert experience at this venue. The band made great use of the graphics on the curved screen, whether illuminated by helicopters flying overhead or backed by the nearby Grand Canyon. But one of the best tricks of the night was a tangible one: a camera rope fell from the sky, but Bono actually caught it. He then walked around the stage as a moving balloon image appeared at the other end. Finally, he pulled a fan from the audience to hold the balloon and then invited her to do so Swinging On the rope, which she bravely did, floating around the stage on a rope swing as she sang with the band to “Tryin’ to Throw Your Armsaround the World.” Fans will definitely be lining up for this unique opportunity.
-
Viva las vegas
“Elvis definitely didn’t leave this building!” “It’s a church for Elvis. It’s Elvis’ cathedral. Right,” Bono exclaimed before “Mysterious Ways,” adding the word Sphere with a wink. “Tonight, the entrance to this cathedral is password: ‘Flirting.’ Because we’re getting married later, okay? It was one of the night’s many signals.” to Vegas touchstones, like when the band covered “Love Me Tender” as a photo of Elvis and Priscilla was projected on the screen, or when Bono invoked the Rat Pack for a few lines of “My Way,” or when a video of the Vegas Strip occupied the background of the song U2’s just-released single “Atomic City”. There were some sarcastic references to the band’s home of Sin City for three months, but there also seemed to be a great deal of reverence for the desert city’s entertainment heritage.
-
Bono lets us in on the secret
After later proposing to the audience, the singer let his engaged fans in on a fun fact about “All I Want Is You” — the first unofficial single.Achtung The song was performed in the set after eight continuous tracks from the 1991 album At the Sphere Concert Center. “This song is an attempt to write a wedding song from a woman’s point of view,” he confided in 1988. Rattle and hum bachelor. “There it is. I’ve never told that to anyone.”
-
Tribute to Larry Mullen Jr
When the band concluded “All I Want Is You,” Bono said gravely, “I just sang that song for Larry Mullen.” The U2 founding drummer had to sit out Vegas shows while recovering from surgery due to drum-related injuries to his “elbows, knees and neck,” he revealed late last year. “We haven’t played a show since October 1978 without Larry Mullen,” Bono said, after making an introduction to drummer Bram van den Berg — who happened to be celebrating his birthday on that historic night. “I would like to introduce you to the only man we ask to stand – well, sit – in his place. It’s his birthday! It’s Braam van den Berg.” As the crowd began to sing “Happy Birthday,” Dutch drummer humbly said, “Let there be no mistake: There is only one Larry Mullen Jr.”
-
The Beatles at home
Bono and The Edge closed with “Desire” – also from Rattle and hum – with a little taste of The Beatles’ “Love Me Do” before letting the audience in on another secret. “Mecca is home tonight,” Bono announced. “Paul McCartney is here. Just know that we love you and have stolen a lot of your songs,” he joked. Bono also acknowledged the Fab Four’s possible early inspiration for Sphere. “Actually, I think the ball might have come into being.” [because of Sphere Entertainment president] Jim Dolan tries to solve the problem that the Beatles started when they played at Shea Stadium [in 1965]. No one can hear you. You couldn’t hear yourselves. Okay, the ball’s here, can you hear us?
Bono referenced the Beatles twice more to conclude the final song of the night, 2000’s “Beautiful Day,” singing a bit of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” (“We hope you enjoyed the show”) followed by a few lines From “Blackbird” (“All your life, you’ve been waiting for just this moment to appear”).
-
A field full of stars
McCartney wasn’t the only celebrity out on opening night. Bono also mentioned on stage that Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were in attendance, while Diplo, Luke Wilson, Jon Hamm, Dakota Fanning, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Elizabeth Banks, Josh Duhamel and more famous faces walked the red carpet before the show outside. The Sphere before heading out. Diplo said on the carpet that he’s open to the idea of some DJ sets at the new venue (“I’m ready. Sphere, call me!”), adding that he’s met Bono “a few times.” But “maybe he doesn’t remember me.” Paul said painting The pairing of U2 and Sphere makes perfect sense, because “U2 is arguably one of the biggest rock bands to ever exist, and arguably one of the greatest — if not the greatest — music venues on the planet. We toured a few months ago. Minds were blown.” For his part, Wilson admitted this painting That Friday night’s show “may have been a little different than when I saw U2 at the Tarrant County Convention Center in Fort Worth in 1986.”
-
Beyond the show
In addition to all the action inside The Sphere, at the adjacent Venetian Resort, a two-story fan portal dedicated to the band’s legacy is now open to the public through U2:UV’s final show in December. “Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience,” which was developed by Live Nation-founded Vibee in collaboration with U2’s longtime creative director, Gavin Friday, includes nods to Achtung babysuch as a life-size German subway car, a vintage Trabant on display that fans can climb into, and daily screenings of Zoo TV Cinema sponsored by The Edge.
-
Full set list
Achtung baby part 1
Zoo station
The fly
Even better than the real thing
Mysterious ways
One
Until the end of the world
Who will ride your wild horses?
Trying to throw your arms around the world
Turntable set
All I want is you
He desires
Angel of Harlem
Love saves me
Achtung baby Part 2
Very Cruel
tumbler
UV (Light My Way)
love is blind
Appearance
to rise
My way
Atomic city
vertigo
Where streets have no name
With or without you
beautiful day
-
U2:UV Achtung Baby live on field dates
9/29
9/30
10/5
10/7
10/8
10/11
10/13
10/14
10/18
10/20
21/10
10/25
10/27
10/28
11/1
11/3
11/4
12/1
12/2
12/6
12/8
12/9
12/13
12/15
12/16
