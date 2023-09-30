September 30, 2023

Las Vegas Concert Review – Billboard

Roxanne Bacchus September 30, 2023

painting He was at the Orb on night one, and we’ve rounded up the best moments from the concert (and venue) for the first time.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during the opening night of U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Were they the hard-to-understand floor-to-ceiling graphics? Or the way the immersive sound made you feel like you were in a recording studio with U2? Or perhaps the way Bono had a seemingly intimate conversation with over 18,000 fans?

It’s hard to pick the most impressive part of opening night for U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on Friday (September 29) — which was also the debut of the concert venue itself — but one thing is certain: U2 were exactly the right band to welcome the band. Mind blowing space.

You might think that all the technological bells and whistles could overshadow a performance, but U2’s music and message always remained the focal point throughout the two-hour set — even as the pop culture kaleidoscope of images on the 366-foot screen scrolled at the speed of succession, making it unimaginable. What’s clear is whether the floor or stage was moving or if your mind was just playing tricks on you. (That was during Achtung baby “Even Better Than the Real Thing,” which only had three songs at the concert, was truly the most Not real moment of the night.)

But no TRUE It was often magic when a production chose not to flood the entire screen, retreating to just a monochromatic blue background or starry night sky for quieter songs, or just showing large images of the band members during a turntable segment that would contain various non-Achtung baby songs every night for 25 shows.

In the end, Sphere never overshadows U2; sphere Amplifies U2, combining a band that has tried to innovate with each new tour over the course of their 40-plus year career with a venue that seems to have no limits to innovation.

we've rounded up the best moments from the concert (and venue) debut below.

