Latest Daniel Bellinger news; Evan Neal, Ben Bradison from week to week

East Rutherford, NJ – Coach Dabol gave some details about injuries to left goalkeeper Ben Bradison (right knee), tackles on the right Evan Neal (left knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (left eye), who were all forced out of the game yesterday in the first half .

When asked if there was concern about seeing Bellinger, Daboll said, “I couldn’t tell you 100 percent. I think they’ll do the surgery. I’m optimistic. But in terms of going into details though, I couldn’t answer those.”

“It’s probably too early to say when I expect him to come back. We’ll see how it goes and I’m optimistic about that, but you obviously never know when things like this will happen.”

Other narrow ends on the list are Tanner Hudson and Chris Mearrick. Tight-end Lawrence Kager is on the coaching squad.

“We’re going week after week” with (Bredeson), Daboll said. He said the same for Neil’s return.

Rookie Joshua Ezeudu replaced Bredeson and Tire Phillips replaced Neal in only his second match as a Giant.

"I think they did a good job," Daboll said. "They were prepared and that is thanks to them, first of all, but then (offensive coach) Bobby (Johnson) and (assistant offensive line coach) Tony (Sparano Jr.) they spend a lot of extra time with some of those guys or youngsters. Who are on the coaching staff. They were ready to go and prepare and did a good job. We'll be working with them this week and we'll see how it goes this week, but I was happy with how they responded with the need to go out there and play."

One potential replacement for the offensive line is Nick Gates, who has been practicing since October 5, his first job with the team since suffering a catastrophic lower left leg injury a year ago. The Giants have until Wednesday to decide whether to activate the Jets or keep him in reserve/physically unable to perform on the roster for the remainder of the season.