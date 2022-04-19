Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

A senior Ukrainian official said that the Russian attack on Ukraine has entered its second phase.

“Donbass. The second phase of the war has begun, but I will tell you, believe in the armed forces,” Andrei Yermak, Chief of Staff of President Zelensky, said in a Telegram message, according to Google Translate.

Zelensky, in a video address Monday night, vowed to respond, “No matter how many Russian troops are pushed there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”

– Natasha Turak