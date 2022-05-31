May 31, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Leak behind Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go via retailer

Len Houle May 31, 2022

It looks like Microsoft is ready to announce an updated version of the compact Surface Laptop Go, if List of early retailers From Korea thought.

The biggest change to the Surface Laptop Go 2 appears to be the latest 11th generation CPU (i5-1135G7), which replaces the 10th generation model found in original laptop 2020. The Go 2 will ship with Windows 11 this time around, and Google Translate of the retailer’s page says its webcam will bring “improved HD camera performance.” Pre-orders are set to open on June 2, so the official announcement might not be far away. WinFuture Previously mentioned That the price of the laptop can start at $ 650.

Other than that, the new laptop looks very similar to its predecessor. It still has a 12.4-inch screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, the same selection of ports (USB-A, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a port for a Microsoft-owned charger), and a fingerprint sensor still built into a button. power on select models. There’s no sign of a backlit keyboard, which was an unfortunate omission in the first Go laptop.

It appears that the Microsoft charging port is still alive and well.
Image: Microsoft

The retailer’s listing says it will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, as last time around, but it’s unclear what the base-tier model’s specs will be. The original 4GB/64GB Surface Laptop Go started, but precedent report from WinFuture It is suggested that this version could start with 128GB storage. According to a list of retailers, the Go 2 laptop is rated to provide 13.5 hours of use per charge.

Marketed as the affordable entry in Microsoft’s Surface Laptop lineup, the Surface Laptop Go is designed to compete with Chromebooks that are popular with students. but we were Less than liking the originalAnd the Which offered limited specifications and features at a non-competitive price.

See also  Google has finally patched up the old free G-Suite mess

