How Gran Turismo Changed Racing Games Forever

It’s hard to overstate the impact of the original text Gran Turismo It was upon its worldwide release in 1998. Sony was aware of this, as you can tell from that lavish marketing claim you see above, from a print ad in the run-up to the game’s release, yes – it actually turned out to be all valid.

newly digital foundry John Lineman explored the series’ past with Two parts retrospective Focus on the PlayStation and PlayStation 2 entries for the franchise. It explains, from the inception of Polyphony Digital studio to the game’s release and beyond, how the team was dedicated to pushing the capabilities of the original PlayStation, hardware that would be considered quite primitive by today’s standards. They have achieved a quality of driving simulation that was not thought possible in the late 1990s.

This two-part in-depth YouTube research is a combination of Two hours Explore the games made Gran Turismo Last name, as well as a number of titles that tried to capitalize on interest – such as Sega GT 2002 And the Forza Motorsport. If you are obsessed with this stuff, it is a must watch. It also ends with a comparison of the Nürburgring Nordschleife as it has been recreated in four different titles – which is a particularly interesting part, because Forza Green Hell is not green at all, and the famous arena is shown in Enthusiasm: professional racing Very unpleasant if you suffer from seasonal depression.

Watch them and reminisce about those days gone by microtransactions And the Game Breaking Updates.