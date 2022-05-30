Pixel 7 prototype appears early on eBay

Google I/O surprised us all First official look In the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and now we’re getting even more thanks to the Pixel 7 prototype appearing on eBay.

that eBay listing It appeared today to someone selling what is claimed to be a prototype of the Pixel 7. Shortly after this article was published, around 1:30 PM ET, the listing was deleted.

The device appears in its obsidian black model, with a glossy glass back and the new metallic camera strap that Google previously showed off. The device also has a consistent but updated logo from Previous Google Prototypes.

Since Google has already officially shown off the Pixel 7 design, this eBay listing doesn’t tell us much, though it does confirm that the Pixel 7 will lose the Pixel 6’s matte black frame. (which we loved) against a textured metal frame. We can also see the mmWave antenna window that was previously Featured in CAD Leaks.

Somewhat funny, we can also see the Pixel 7 Pro in reflection, with the distinctive camera strip taking pictures of this phone.

The listing went on to state that the phone was already running Android 13 and “pixel apps are in development.”

The only other tidbit from this leak is a quick look at the storage; We can see that the Pixel 7 will feature 128GB of storage, as expected.

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be released this fall. Pixel 7 specs will include a second-generation Tensor chipset. This updated design will come in the “obsidian” color we see here in addition to being sold in “Lemongrass” and “Snow.”

More about the Pixel 7:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: