Leaked schematics of the iPhone 16 Pro show the capture button

March 10, 2024

Source close to 91mobiles What appears to be a rough diagram of the iPhone 16 Pro has been leaked, showing the usual design with some minor tweaks. The report also contains the exact dimensions, indicating a larger screen. But first things first. Here are the leaked images.

iPhone 16 Pro diagrams

As you can see, the iPhone 16 Pro is pictured with the so-called capture button located directly below the power button on the right side of the frame. The button itself mimics the soft shutter buttons found on cameras. A light press will focus the camera, while a full press will take the photo. Sony phones have had this for a while.

iPhone 16 Pro diagrams

In addition, the leak indicates new dimensions – 149.6 x 71.4 x 8.4 mmWhich means the 16 Pro will be a little longer and a little wider as well. This confirms an earlier report that the iPhone 16 Pro will launch with a 6.3-inch display, compared to last year's 6.1-inch panel. Also, the renders show some slim bezels, so we might see a larger iPhone 16 Pro after all.

The decision to make the smaller Pro larger this year may stem from design limitations. There are rumors that the iPhone 16 Pro will adopt the 3D telephoto camera of last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the hardware may not fit the current iPhone 15 Pro.

Interestingly, this leak appears to directly contradict the image leaked in February which showed an array of vertical cameras.

Either way, we're a ways away from the actual release of the iPhone 16 series in September, so we take every leak with a healthy dose of skepticism.

