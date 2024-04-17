LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry lead USA Basketball's roster for the 2024 Olympics

USA Basketball will take a roster packed with NBA stars to Paris in its bid to win a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry headline a team that also includes Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.

“It is an honor to introduce the 2024 USA Men’s Basketball National Team,” Grant Hill, the team’s managing director, said in a statement. “I am grateful to these 12 men for their commitment to representing USA Basketball. The USA is home to some of the best basketball players in the world and I appreciate the great interest in being part of this roster.

Greatness unites. The 2024 USA Men's National Team has arrived. 🇺🇸 #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/I2jOLsrcQv – USA Basketball (@usabasketball) April 17, 2024

USAB officials traveled to present special Olympic Team USA jerseys to the players. Sources close to the players said Olympics training camp won't start until July 5 in Las Vegas, and Team USA's first game won't start until July 28 — but the players will soon be involved in Olympics promotional content.

The national team will open an international training window by hosting the Australian and Serbian national teams on July 15 and 17 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The Americans will then travel to London's O2 Arena and play South Sudan on July 20 and Germany on July 22.

Durant, the Americans' all-time leading scorer, has three gold medals. James has two golds and Tatum, Booker, Holiday, Davis and Adebayo have one. Curry played for Team USA on two World Cup teams and won gold twice, but he has yet to play in the Olympics, and Embiid has never played in international competition.

James, 39, Curry, 36, and Durant, 35, have long viewed a potential Team USA partnership for the Paris Games as their “last dance” within the USA program, especially as they near the end of their NBA careers. For professionals.

Leonard, like Embiid, has never played in an FIBA ​​tournament. Leonard, the preferred candidate to include Durant and James, is suffering from a knee injury, and his status at the start of the playoffs with the Los Angeles Clippers is unknown.

Davis and Adebayo, both former Olympians, are obvious additions, given their size and defensive prowess, while Edwards and Haliburton are two young, dynamic guards who are seen by deep American thinkers as a bridge between the present and future of the U.S. men's national team.

Steve Kerr, Curry's coach with the Warriors, said he will coach Team USA again this summer and will step down from the USA team after the Olympics. The athlete.

(Photo: Mark J. Rebelas/USA Today)