Linus Tech Tips Rebuild Steam Desktop With Final Version

Valve’s Steam Deck has been a hit so far, the (relatively) modest specs aren’t really an issue when compared to the screen size and the fact that you can play it on the bus. But since it is essentially a small computer, the temptation is always there to improve it.

Which is exactly what Linus Tech Tips They did so in their latest video, where they took the Valve handheld and squeezed it into a few key areas. While they obviously don’t Changing the Steam Deck’s CPU or GPU, they can make some major additions/replacements elsewhere in an effort to improve the performance of the device.

This involves removing the potentiometer-based joysticks on the Steam Deck and replacing them with some electromagnets. These have a number of advantages, including better durability (it won’t drift) and a smaller “dead zone”.

Also improved is the handheld’s storage, with an experimental 2TB SSD unit slotting neatly into the device in a way that circumvents all of the hassle people can have— vs.—When installing larger and more heat-intensive solutions. This gives this particular Steam Deck 3TB of storage, which is a ridiculous amount for such a small computer.

There is also an extra fan that helps enormous Heatsink (protruding directly from the back of the unit), tempered glass screen protector, and external battery upgrade isn’t the most elegant way to extend your Steam Deck’s screen time, but it’s incredibly satisfying since it attaches to the back of the handheld via magnets.

The end result is a device that looks less like a handheld gamer and more like a ’90s sci-fi movie that would have actors breaking through a closed door, but as you can see in the video below, the results are mostly focused as they are on durability, longevity, and quietness – finally talk about themselves.