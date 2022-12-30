Live Cheez-It Bowl Gameday updates: Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32

orlando – Florida will face Oklahoma The 2022 Cheez-It Bowl is Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. from Camping World Stadium (65,000) in Orlando, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and Sooners will be shown on ESPN. For more information on how to watch, stream, or listen to the bowl game, click here here.

Thursday’s game marks FSU’s first bowl in the game Mike Norville Era and their first bowl appearance since the end of the 2019 season when they played in the Sun Bowl. Florida State is making its 49th bowl appearance and has an all-time record of 29 victories. Since 1980, FSU’s 39 seasons with postseason appearances and 26 seasons with bowl wins are the most in the nation.

The Seminoles go into Thursday’s game with a 9-3 record on the season. They are looking to finish with 10 or more wins for the 25th time in the program’s history.

FSU coach Mike Norville He has a 17-16 record over his three seasons with the Seminoles. He is 55-31 as a head coach over seven seasons. Thursday marks his first-ever coaching experience against the Sooners. It is also the fifth time that Norvell has led his team to a football game in his coaching career. He is 0-3 in the previous three championships he has coached (he did not coach the 2019 Cotton Bowl with Memphis).

The Tourists make their 56th appearance, the fourth-most bowl nationally. Thursday marks their 24th consecutive appearance, the longest streak in school history. Oklahoma, which enters the game with a 6-6 record on the season, is looking to finish at . 500 or better — continuing its streak of winning seasons dating back to 1999. Oklahoma is the only Power Five program to not lose a season in the 2000s.

Brent Venables In his first season as coach of the Sooners. It marks the former Clemson’s defensive coordinator’s first year as head coach. He was 9-3 against FSU as a defensive coordinator (3-0 at Oklahoma, 6-3 at Clemson).