LIVE – Hurricane Ian: Florida hit by ‘catastrophic flooding’, 2 ​​million homes without power

Cold sweat

An engineer from the US Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and his team flew to the center of Hurricane Ian to study it. Taking to his Twitter account, Nick Underwood shared a video showing the device shaking as it was shaken by several turbulences.

“When I say it was the hardest flight of my career, I mean it. I’ve never seen bunks like this. There was coffee everywhere. I’ve never felt such lateral movement,” he wrote. “Be safe” people.

“I’ve been flying in storms for the past six years. This flight with Hurricane Ian aboard Kermit was the worst I’ve ever experienced. I’ve never seen so many flashes in my eye,” he asserted in an earlier message. , captioned a photo of the eye of the hurricane glowing, in broad daylight. The photo was actually taken at night, so it’s lit by lightning.