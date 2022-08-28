August 29, 2022

Live updates from the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR race, results at Daytona

August 28, 2022

Welcome back to the Daytona International Speedway, which is still drying up after a long Saturday of rain and thunderstorms that delayed the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400 race.

NASCAR plans to take the Mulligan Ride on race day this morning, starting at 10 a.m.

Firecracker 250, anyone?

huh?

hang out with me.

We got really good at reading the weatherman tea leaves here, and now we’re in good shape (or at least “OK”) until about noon.

Come back here for constant updates as it gets closer to the fire trucks.

Saturday summary:What Happened During Coke Zero Sugar 400 Rain Accumulation?

What is the race channel? NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 by Daytona: How to watch on TV, live

Xfinity Summary:NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 makes its way to the finish early in the morning

During the call:Jeff Burton’s loud and dry at the NBC booth, but he’s still on the nerves

