Live updates from the Starlink Falcon 9 launch at the Cape

It's launch day — for the evening rush-hour liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Welcome to FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team's live coverage of the SpaceX Starlink 6-51 mission tonight. SpaceX is targeting 5:26 PM EST to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A.

Falcon 9 will deploy another payload of 23 Starlink Internet satellites, which are positioned inside the fascia atop the 230-foot rocket, into low Earth orbit.

No sonic booms are expected in Central Florida. After soaring toward the sky along a southeast trajectory, the rocket's first stage booster will aim to land on a drone ship at sea 8 and a half minutes after liftoff.

When SpaceX's live webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) becomes available approximately five minutes before liftoff, it will be posted below the countdown clock.

SpaceX launch countdown schedule

Update 4:40 p.m.: Here's a summary of SpaceX's upcoming behind-the-scenes countdown timeline. T minus:

38 minutes: SpaceX's launch director checks the "launch" of propellant loading.

35 minutes: The loading of rocket kerosene and the first stage of liquid oxygen begins.

16 minutes: The second stage of liquid oxygen loading begins.

7 minutes: The Falcon 9 begins engine cooling before launch.

1 minute: The flight command computer begins final pre-launch checks; The fuel tank pressure starts until it reaches cruising pressure.

45 seconds: SpaceX's launch director checks the "go" for the launch.

3 seconds: The engine control module controls the start of the engine ignition sequence.

0 seconds: Leaves.

Update 4:25 p.m.: As a reminder, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigation warnings indicate The missile launch window will open Thursday evening. More details:

a task: The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites.

Launch window: 6:40 PM to 11:11 PM

location: Launch of Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

a path: southeast.

Local sonic boom: no.

Booster landing: Drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before takeoff at floridatoday.com/space.

Space Force: Launch weather is 90% favorable.

Update 4:10 p.m.: The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecast 90% “launch” weather conditions at Cape Canaveral in preparation for SpaceX's liftoff today. Thick cloud layers pose the primary meteorological hazard.

“A line of surface high pressure extending from the mid-Atlantic to the Florida peninsula will remain largely in place over the next few days as a series of systems pass well to the north,” the squadron forecast said.

“Although moisture in the lower atmosphere will be limited and shallow, upper-level variable clouds are expected to extend over a ridge centered across the Gulf of Mexico and make their way into Florida,” the forecast said.

