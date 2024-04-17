April 17, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The largest black hole in the Milky Way Galaxy lurks near Earth

The largest black hole in the Milky Way Galaxy lurks near Earth

Cheryl Riley April 17, 2024 6 min read

The Milky Way Galaxy contains a newly discovered massive black hole lurking near Earth! This sleeping giant was discovered by the European Gaia space telescope, which tracks the movement of billions of stars in our galaxy.

Stellar-mass black holes are created when a massive star runs out of fuel and collapses. The new discovery is a milestone, as it represents the first time that a large black hole of this origin has been found near Earth.

The stellar-mass black hole, called Gaia-BH3, is 33 times more massive than our Sun. The previous most massive black hole of this class found in the Milky Way was a black hole in the X-ray binary in the constellation Cygnus (Cyg X-1), which has an estimated mass of about 20 times that of the Sun. The average stellar black hole in the Milky Way is about 10 times heavier than the Sun.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

The cosmic collision that made Pluto's heart

April 17, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

NASA says part of the International Space Station collided with a house in Florida

April 16, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

NASA confirms origin of space junk that crashed through a house in Florida

April 16, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Travis Kelce hosts the Amazon game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

April 17, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

The largest black hole in the Milky Way Galaxy lurks near Earth

April 17, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

“I thought I would be banned from entering America.”

April 17, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Is Fallout 76 worth playing in 2024?

April 17, 2024 Len Houle