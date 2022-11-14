November 14, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

LIVE – War in Ukraine: A Russian soldier arrested in Kherson “in civilian disguise”

Rusty Knowles November 14, 2022 1 min read

e. Macron: “We must continue to try to support Ukraine”

Asked about France Inter, Emmanuel Macron confirmed France’s desire to “continue the effort to support Ukraine”, “we are doing it”, at the humanitarian and military level. He cited that deliveries of military equipment are still arriving in Ukraine, while a support conference dedicated to the “Ukrainian internal resistance initiative” will be held in Paris in December.

“The Russian strategy is to destroy civil infrastructures, electricity generators, water pipes … everything that allows us to pass the winter, so that an exhaustion, a desperation is unleashed”, the head of state slammed. “We need to redouble our efforts to support the most resilient things to get through the winter,” he continued.

“We are going to redouble our efforts and mobilize the international community on this matter in December,” Emmanuel Macron stressed. And “in parallel”, talks should continue in the coming weeks: “We still need to engage in diplomatic efforts to try to put everyone back to the table”, he said, but “under conditions acceptable to the Ukrainian president and his people”.

See also  Corona virus in the world Monday, January 10, 2022: New cases and deaths in 24 hours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

After the liberation of Kherson, Ukrainians look to Crimea

November 14, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Only four out of ten European companies have invested in 2021

November 14, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Two days after Gerson took office, ‘most houses have no electricity, no running water’.

November 13, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Days of Our Lives actor John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at the age of 89

November 14, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Sonic boom rips through Florida as Space Force X-37B returns home

November 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Bill Belchik wants to allow coach challenges in less than two minutes

November 14, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Generation Update Arriving in December

November 14, 2022 Len Houle