Most of them who are hearing out the London Drugs Flyer for the first time might think that this flyer might belong to a London based company and that’s the main reason why this Drugs Mart had got this game, but here is the part where they mistaken, if you are a person living in Canada then you might have already known about the London one of the biggest cities in the Ontario Region.

Yes, this London Drug store is a kind of Canada based origin drug Mart and I also like to share my relationship with the London Drug Flyer.

London Drugs Flyers and Deals

From the age of 40 itself, my uncle starts to get sick regularly because of some hereditary problems, and we were not a kind of wealthy family too, so our expenses for medicines started to get more than we expected.

That’s we got to know about the London Drugs Flyers, and really we were able to manage all my uncle’s medical expenses with the London Drugs flyers, if it not London Drugs we would have really struggled for our expenses.

And in the flyers, you’ll discount on medicines that were displayed in the weekly flyers.

Choose your suitable Flyer

London Drugs Weekly Flyer July 17 to July 23 – Click to View the Flyers

Since London Drugs are releasing the flyers not based on the region only based on category, you don’t need to worry about choosing the wrong flyer, just make sure you are selecting the flyer which was active, why we are saying is that I know an incident when I made a list on expired flyers and made the purchase but disappointed with not able to save the money.

And these flyer is applicable for all people living in the cities such as Calgary, Red Deer, North Vancouver, Abbotsford, Alberta, St Albert, British Colombia, Edmonton, Burnaby, Toronto, Hamilton, Chilliwack, Courtenay, Duncan, Delta BC, Grande Prairie, Kelowna, Kamloops, Nanaimo, Richmond, Park Royal, Surrey, Saskatoon, Victoria and all over Canada.

London Drugs Special Flyers

London Drugs Radiate Beauty Event Flyer July 10 to July 29

London Drugs Stay Active and Well Flyer July 10 to July 29

London Drugs Outdoor Living Flyer July 10 to July 29

London Drugs Luxury Event Flyer July 3 to July 15

Save bucks with London Drugs

As I have said above we have saved a lot of money with every purchase at the London Drugs and we are going to tell that secret to you guys too.

Then make a list out of the current flyer and plan to buy it early to make sure the flyer is active.

And then after making the purchase discounts will be automatically applied if it is an active flyer and you don’t need to ask for it at the bill counter.

About London Drugs

Company Name London Drugs Company Type Retail Headquarters Richmond, British colombia Official Website Official Website Apps Google Playstore Link



Apple store Link

Headquartered in the region of British Columbia, it is a Canadian retail store chain started out as early as in the year of 1945 as a small drug store in the region of Vancouver by Sam Bass.

During the year of 1968 London Drugs Store had been sold to the Daylin Corporation, but sooner in the year of 1976 it was again sold to H.Y. Louie Group.

And as far now London Drugs Store has been available in more than 82 locations all over the country and serves more than 45 million customers every year.

Along with all those 82 stores more than 2000 people work over there to give the customers the best service.

Why we are Special

Here is the list of the things that we are very much special about,

More no of Products

Looking at the name of the Shop most of the people thought that London Drug only serves Medicine and beauty care but there are lot more things that you can actually get at the London Drug which were listed out below

Electronics

Cameras

Computers

Home & Lifestyle

Beauty

Health & Personal Care

Babycare

Food & Pantry.

Moms products

Outdoor living products

Other exclusive offers and deals

Other than the flyers there are also lots of discounts and special offers being provided out by the London drugs which were

Insider deals which provide some basic discount to most of the products and while also there will be clearance sale to where you can buy the most expensive products at a very cheap price actually.

Especially you’ll get more no of offers during Boxing Day, Christmas, Cyber Monday times.

Subscription services

You can easily save your valuable time by opting to the Automatic deliveries option from the London Drugs, what you need to do is select your items and then choose an address to deliver the products, you can choose an option to regular delivery where the same products will be delivered to you whenever you want it. And you have the option to make changes too.