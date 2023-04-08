Luke Hughes signs a 3-year entry-level contract and joins the Devils

Luke Hughes He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils on Saturday and is expected to join the big brother Jack Hughes with the team before they visit the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN NOW).

The 19-year-old defenseman will not play against the Bruins; He could make his NHL debut when New Jersey hosts the Buffalo Sabers on Tuesday,

Hughes, selected by the Devils with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, turned pro after two seasons at the University of Michigan. The Wolverines’ season ended with a 5-2 loss to Quinnipiac University in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday.

Luke Hughes said after the defeat that he is looking forward to playing with Jack, who is in his fourth season in the NHL after being selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

“This was my dream, but this was also a dream,” said Luke Hughes. “Michigan is a special place with so many special people here. Being on this team has been an absolute joy.”

Hughes had 87 points (27 goals, 60 assists) in 80 games during his two seasons with Michigan. He had 48 points (10 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games as a sophomore this season to help the Wolverines go 26-12-3 and reach the Frozen Four for the second straight season.

After being named to the NCAA All-America Second Team and All-Big Ten Second Team, and being named Big Ten Co-Freshman last season, Hughes was named to the All-Big Ten First Team this season.

“There were a lot of special people that I played with and I’ve been around since I got on the show,” Hughes said. “It’s been a really special couple of years here. You can go from a foundation of talent or just regular guys, big guys… Everybody, it’s just a special group of guys.”

But Hughes said he believes after two years with Michigan, he’s ready to take the next step into the NHL with the Devils.

“Two years (in college) were good for me,” he said. “It was good for such men [Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar]. I think that’s kind of the way to go.”

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald told Devils’ Katherine Bogart that neither New Jersey nor Hughes wanted to wait to sign the contract.

“There’s really never been a better time to do it,” Fitzgerald said. “He was eager to do that too. We thought we’d wait a few days. Let him settle back in Michigan and then get him on a plane and fly him to New Jersey early in the week, but he was just too anxious to do that. We were trying to get flights in.” It’s 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning. But we’re glad she’s here. Now we have our hands and now we can shape him and develop him into the player I know he can be.

“He knows the situation we’re in right now. A great situation where we’re trying to get on the ice in the playoffs, the first round anyway. … I’d like to think that in the next couple of games, there’s a chance we see Luke Hughes and give some guys a break… But again, the most important thing right now for us is to stay focused and try to get that ice home.”

Hobey Baker Award winner and fellow Michigan player Adam Fantelli said he believes Hughes is ready for the NHL.

“Absolutely,” Fantelli said. “I mean, he’s such a special player. He’s a special talent. The way he skates is so insane. It’s so easy how fast he can get around players and how fast he can move the puck. He’s really good at playing power. I guess his goal didn’t show how he was.” He plays well; his point production was great but I think he should have had many more goals based on what he made.

“He’s an amazing kid; I loved being around him. I think with his talent and then how he skates and how he thinks about the game, he should be ready for the NHL by the end of our season.”

Michigan coach Brandon Norato saw Hughes’ playmaking ability on both ends of the ice.

“I would say Luke has grown a ton,” said Norato. “I think first and foremost as a captain, we all know what he can do with the puck, even from the first half of his freshman year, up until now, Luke has always been incredible with his physical skill of being so reactionary in terms of breaking other singles players down. I think he has a plan. More with what he’s doing now and reading the signs, and instead of just seeing what’s going on and making up his mind, he has a plan to beat a left guy, to go right.

“And just as much on general defense, he’s always been a good defender. I think he’s become an outstanding defender and just uses his physical attributes like skating to lock up time and space and kill plays as fast as he can.”

NHL.com staff writer Mike J. Moriali contributed to this report