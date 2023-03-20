Magic Johnson joins the bidding group to buy the leaders

John KimESPN staff writer1 minute to read

Sources told ESPN Monday that Irvin “Magic” Johnson has joined a group led by Josh Harris seeking to own the Washington leaders, confirming the reports.

Johnson, a Basketball Hall of Famer and part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, was part of Harris’ squad when they failed to land a touchdown on the Denver Broncos last summer. Harris also owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

With the owners meeting in Phoenix starting Monday, there has been growing speculation about when the deal will be announced. Even if the announcement is made before next week’s meetings, multiple sources familiar with the process said the sale likely won’t be approved until late May when the owners meet again.

Harris’ group was also boosted earlier this month when he was joined by Mitchell Rales, a billionaire who lives in Washington, DC. His net worth is $5.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Sportico first reported Johnson’s involvement. It is uncertain how much Johnson will invest.

A Harris spokesman declined to comment.

According to multiple sources, Harris’ group is one of four who toured Washington’s facilities prior to the sale. Another player was Tilman Fertitta, owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets. The other two groups remained unknown. A source from the team said the last group toured the facility two weeks ago.

Johnson has also invested in other sports teams, including the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA and Los Angeles FC of the NBA.

Washington owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced their intention to sell the team in November. Forbes listed the value of the franchise at $5.6 billion.