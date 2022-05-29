Manhattanning 2022: Dates, times and where to watch

It’s time for New Yorkers to get super excited about the sunset.

That’s because Manhattanhenge is upon us. It can produce, when the weather cooperates, four of New York City’s most spectacular sunsets.

The name is a New Yorker-style gesture Stonehenge, the ancient rock structure in the English countryside Which coincides with sunset and sunrise during the summer and winter solstices. This pre-modern monument was intentionally built for religious and spiritual reasons. In contrast, the New York City grid was not designed with sunset in mind, but ended up operating in a similar way. Over the course of four days each May and July, people can gather together to enjoy our special geographical position in the cosmos as the sun rests on the horizon, disappearing completely along the broad east west city corridors.

An event like Manhattanhenge can bring an entire town to a standstill, prompting people to celebrate the usual daily sunset.

As if New York couldn’t get any more magical, sunsets in Manhattanhenge illuminate the streets with a glow of deep tangerine and bubble pink, turning the bustling streets into a place to stop and say, “Wow.”