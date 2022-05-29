The “Dragon of Death” pterosaur is the largest pterodactyl in South America

Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific advances and more.





CNN

–



A new study has revealed the discovery of fossils of a flying “dragon of death” in Argentina.

Scientists have discovered partial remains of a huge pterosaur, named Thanatosdrakon amaru, new to science, according to research published in the journal. Cretaceous search.

Research author Leonardo D. He is the general coordinator of the Dinosaur Laboratory and Museum at Koyo National University In Mendoza, Argentina.

Ortiz David said that Thanatos in Greek means death and dracon means dragon.

“Amaru was chosen as the name of the genus because it represents a majestic deity in the cosmic vision of some of the indigenous peoples of South America,” he said.

Two different specimens were found in 2012 in southern Mendoza in the Plottier Formation, a group of sedimentary rocks containing Ortiz David said the remains of sauropods, theropods, turtles, crocodiles and pterosaurs.

He had worked in the area for 12 years, he said, and was shocked to find the remains of a pterosaur, which were rare in the outcrops where he worked.

He said that the flying reptiles belong to the family of pterosaurs called azhdarshidays, and are distinguished by large heads, elongated necks and short bodies. Ortiz-David said the wingspan of the two specimens were about 23 and 29.5 feet (7 and 9 metres), respectively.

her largest sample The upper arm bone while the smaller bone has plenty of body, legs and wings, said James Kirkland, a Utah paleontologist with the Utah Geological Survey. He did not participate in the study.

“It’s an impressive finding, as the bones of giant azodarchids pterosaurs are very thin and delicate and very little is present, especially because they lived in indoor environments,” Kirkland said.

The animal is also proportionately athletic Big head, but Ortiz David said he didn’t know what it was for – if any.

Kirkland also doesn’t know why the head is so big, he said, but it’s possible to use a beak that’s identical to eating.

“The long, toothless beak may be useful for swallowing smaller prey whole, just as pelicans do,” Ortiz David said by email.

The fossils are stored in the Dinosaur Laboratory and Museum in Mendoza.

David Ortiz said the public is unable to view the specimens because they are so valuable, but molds of some fossils have been made from the two specimens for display in the museum.

There is also a life-size reconstruction on display, he added.